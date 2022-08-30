She-Hulk Writer Says She “Bullies” Kevin Feige Behind The Scenes

She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao reveals she “bullies” Kevin Feige

Gao says he’s “brilliant” and “egoless.”

The recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series has had its ups and downs. Some criticize the writing, some the CGI and action while others are feeling burnout from a 12 year old franchise. According to outside metrics he series had 1.5 Million viewers on its debut and is tied with Hawkeye for the second lowest MCU show on Disney Plus.

Viewership estimates from Samba TV numbers.

Loki : 2.5 Million

: 2.5 Million The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : 1.8 Million

: 1.8 Million Moon Knight : 1.8 Million

: 1.8 Million WandaVision : 1.6 Million

: 1.6 Million Hawkeye : 1.5 Million

: 1.5 Million She-Hulk 1.5 Million

1.5 Million Ms. Marvel: 775k



But some of the criticisms are aimed at the people behind the show.

Series director Kat Corio made a few “comments” about the negative response to the teaser trailer’s CGI. And not it appears that another creative behind the show appears to have some behavioral issues.







In a recent interview series writer Jessica Gao revealed some details about when they were writing the series.

She went on to discuss how she apparently “bullied” Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige:



“Yeah, I probably fight with Kevin more than any person at Marvel, but it truly is a testament to what an egoless, wonderful person he is that he constantly puts up with me arguing with him. He really lets me bully him in a way. I’m very mean to him, and he really allows it. So it’s really nice because there is no other president of a studio who would really put up with me the way that he does.“



“Part of the reason I respect him so much is he lets me be incredibly mean to him and he lets me bully him constantly, and I don’t think any other president of a studio would ever let me do that, but he also just comes up with like brilliant ideas. There were so many elements in the show that were his pitches, and he’s truly egoless because there have been times where he’ll pitch a really good idea, and I’ll be like, ‘That’s great!,’ and I’ll use it. I’ll put it in a script, and then weeks later, he’ll read the script, and he’ll have forgotten that it was his idea, and he’ll say, ‘Oh, that was really smart. That was great.,’ and I’d be like, ‘No, that was your idea, dummy.’ Like, how did you forget this brilliant idea that saved the script.“



While this may not be seen as literal bullying, this does show some of the behavior going on behind the scenes of the series with some of the creatives. Speaking like that to a superior at any other job would get you fired.



