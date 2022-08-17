She-Hulk Teams Up With Tinder In Awkward Promotion

The upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series will be releasing later this week. So far the general buzz leading up to the show has been somewhat mixed. Rushed special effects, awkward acting and strange humor are just a few of the many issues some have taken with what we’ve seen so far.



Whenever promoting a show or film you’re more than likely to team up with a big company to get a few advertisement deals in. You feature their products in your film or show and they slap your logo or characters on their products. And the new She-Hulk series is no exception. But the company they teamed up with may surprise you.



The popular dating/hook-up app Tinder has been generating some buzz lately as multiple people have come across the radiative lady lawyer on their searches.



Her official profile reads:



“I know what you’re thinking, this can’t be real… and guess what, it’s not,” She-Hulk’s profile reads. “But suspend your disbelief for one second and pretend you just matched with She-Hulk. Excited? Find out who she DOES match with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming August 18th on Disney+ (seriously- she goes on dates).“



If you swipe right you get access to multiple photos from the show and receive a response in your Direct Messages saying:



“I knew we’d match! There’s plenty to love in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Lawyers, Hulks, cameos, dating, happy hours, yoga, magic, fashion… the list goes on. Now stop reading this, message your match below and set up a date to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, August 18th on Disney+.“







One running gag we have seen in the trailers is She-Hulk trying to get a date. Eventually she does through a dating app and after a seemingly successful date the two go back to her apartment for “grown up activities”.



This is one weird cross promotion. It makes you wonder if Marvel films/shows are appropriate for kids under 13 anymore.



Source: comicbook.com



