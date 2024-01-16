She-Hulk Not Likely Getting Second Season At Disney+ After Massive Budget







It seems that the “She-Hulk Attorney at Law” Marvel show on Disney+ will not be getting a second season even though initial rumors said that it would start after the writer’s strike last year. One big reason was the big budget. Reportedly, the episodes cost $25 million each, and the show cost over $200 million in total.

Doubt was cast on a second season after She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany made a comment on the NerdIncorrect Twitch livestream when asked about a second season of the show.

Maslany said:

“I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.'”

At $25 million per episode, most of which seems to have been for the heavy CGI work to turn Maslany into the She-Hulk character, it’s understandable that Disney may not want to move forward on a second season. Especially since Disney CEO Bob Iger has made comments about cutting back on productions and budgets moving forward.

The CG work wasn’t that good. It’s likely due to the time constraints and so many episodes to add the character and other characters into.

It didn’t help that the show was divisive with the fandom. Disney needs to be uniting the fandom as much as possible moving forward. This would give them the best chance at bigger box office dollars and Disney+ streaming numbers.

Of course, Disney could decide to move forward with a second season of “She-Hulk Attorney at Law” later on, but right now, it sounds like the show is off the menu.

Source: Geekyrant