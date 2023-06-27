Shaman of Songs Breaks Down and Is Somehow More Creepy







Some people like the Shaman of Songs at the end of the ‘Na’vi River Journey’ in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. I am not one of those people. I find her very freaky, and somehow a break-down made her even creepier.

@destinationdvc on TikTok posted a video showcasing the animatronic with its head back and arm contorted behind it.

Of course, it’s not the first time the shaman has broken down. Here is a photo from a break-down in 2021.

It’s a large and very advanced animatronic. This means it does break down from time to tome. But it’s just so creepy to see her head back, and frozen, while the singing and music still plays on.

Nope. Nope. Nope.

What do you think? Does the Shaman freak you out too?

