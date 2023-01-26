Seven Seas Food Festival Returns to SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas food festival begins Feb. 3. This event runs on Thursday through Sunday from Feb 3 until May 7. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival features more than 200 delicious food and drink offerings inspired by cultures around the world. In addition, 28 concerts will be held during this event.
Orlando’s largest theme park food festival involves 27 festival marketplaces throughout SeaWorld Orlando. This year offers an all-new Caribbean Moonshine tasting booth. Guests can taste flavors from around the world while strolling between award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations. Foodies and families alike will find more than 200 food and drink offerings inspired by cultures from around the world at international marketplaces. These marketplaces showcase foods from Italy, Ireland, Brazil, Germany, and Asia, to name a few.
This event offers over 75 craft beers, over 50 unique food items, and more than 75 wines and cocktails. The culinary marketplace areas serve food and beverage on festival days from 11:30 a.m. until park closing.
Some of the new food items guests can taste this year include:
Parmesan Truffle fries: Grana Padano cheese, fresh parsley, winter white truffle oil
Pork Belly Feijoada: pork belly and black bean Brazilian stew, garnished with green onions
Ropa Vieja: 12-hour slow-cooked shredded beef served on top of smashed plantains, garnished with micro cilantro
Classic Reuben: thin-sliced pastrami served on marbled rye bread with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, garnished with a gherkin
Italian Beef Arancini: arancini served on top of San Marzano tomato sauce, garnished with fresh basil
Strawberry shortcake a la mode: vanilla ice cream served with yellow cake, topped with strawberry glaze
Jameson Bread Pudding: Jameson-infused bread pudding topped with Jameson anglaise sauce
In addition to all the incredible cultural and culinary offerings stationed around the park during the Seven Seas Food Festival, SeaWorld Orlando will introduce new full-service menu items at Sharks Underwater Grill. The restaurant’s latest additions include the following:
Lobster and Shrimp Cakes: Caribbean remoulade, salsa verde, and rainbow green salad
Chicken and Shrimp Tagine: a succulent slow-cooked light stew of chicken, shrimp, and vegetables with aromatic Mediterranean spices, jasmine rice
Chocolate Mousse Marquise: chocolate mousse, raspberry coulis, pecans, and edible gold garnish
The brand-new Caribbean Moonshine tasting booth will be located next to Seafire Grill. This marketplace will feature the following:
Marmalade Mayhem: Orange 80 Proof Moonshine
Cat 5: Coconut 80-Proof Moonshine
Passionfruit Prohibition: Passionfruit 80 Proof Moonshine
Banana Breeze: Banana 80 Proof Moonshine
PB & C Cannonball: Peanut Butter and Chocolate 80 Proof Moonshine
There are also ALL-NEW refreshing cocktails guests can enjoy while savoring their way around the world at this year’s Seven Seas Food Festival, including:
Island Rum Punch: light, dark, and coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry
Southern Peach: Fistful bourbon, peach schnapps, peach, Sprite, simple syrup
Frozen Polynesian Summer: pineapple rum, mango, coconut cream, pineapple juice
Aperol Spritz: Aperol and Prosecco
Mediterranean Sangria: red Sangria, red wine, cranberry juice, orange juice, lime
Tokyo Rose: Shimizu-No-Mai Pure Snow sake, Tito’s Vodka, Triple Sec, cranberry
Irish Cold brew Latte: Jameson Cold Brew, coffee, cream, simple syrup
Guests can also relax with an ice-cold beer at the Seven Seas Food Festival beer garden or at Flamecraft Bar, which will feature several local and regional brews like:
Tupac ShaPorter from Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
Strawberry Blonde Ambition from Suncreek Brewery
Tag & Release Amber Ale from Sailfish Brewing Company
Florida Sunshine from Crooked Can Brewing Company
Frost Proof from Cigar City Brewing
Florida Orange IPA from 3 Daughters Brewing
Food and Beverage Tasting Lanyard
Guests can explore the food and beverage options with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard. Guests can purchase a 10-sample lanyard at the price of $70. For more samples, they can buy a 15-sample lanyard for more savings. SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members can purchase an 18-sample lanyard for the price of the 15-sample lanyard.
CONCERTS
SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival presents various culinary options. However, this event features concerts included with your park admission. Concerts take place every Saturday and Sunday during the festival at Bayside Stadium. This year’s headliners include:
February 4: En Vogue
February 5: REO Speedwagon
February 11: The Commodores
February 18: Collective Soul
February 19: Jerry Rivera
February 25: Don McLean
February 26: Ludacris
March 4: Joey Fatone & Friends
March 26: Eli Young Band
SeaWorld wants guests to know that more performers will be announced as the event gets closer. Also, for these concerts, visitors can purchase reserved seating for the best seats in the house. More information can be found at seaworld.com/orlando/events/seven-seas-food-festival/. The musical shows start at 7:00 p.m. on most weekend nights.
Also, a new coaster will be opening at SeaWorld Orlando this Spring. SeaWorld Orlando is hard at work building a new roller coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.
Will you be attending the Seven Seas Food Festival? Let us know in the comments below.
