Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando Starts in Fine Fashion







The SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival began on Feb 3. SeaWorld Orlando invited me out for the media event this year.

This event runs Thursday through Sunday from Feb 3 until May 7. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival features more than 200 delicious food and drink offerings inspired by cultures around the world. Also, 28 concerts will be held during this event.

When we arrived for check-in, we were greeted by some talented stilt walkers. They happily posed for photos for the media. The check-in process went smoothly.

After check-in, the invited participants entered the pavilion area. The event-specific merchandise received a display for people to examine. Several of the newer menu items were displayed and provided. Many of the chefs were available to discuss the new items. Some examples of these promoted food and beverage options were:

Cupcakes from the Sweet Sips locations

Raz Dazzle Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake, raspberry filling, vanilla frosting, raspberry

Coco Loco Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake, chocolate filling, chocolate frosting, chocolate hard shell

BOOZY CUPCAKES (CONTAINS ALCOHOL)

Island Dream Cupcake – Pineapple cupcake, Malibu frosting

Orange Bliss Cupcake – Orange cupcake, Grand Marnier frosting

Impossible Jambalaya from Gulf Coast Market location

Kidney beans, roasted red peppers, mirepoix, cajun broth (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Coaster Cocktails location

Pipeline – Henricks gin, Tito’s vodka, Bacardi rum, peach schnapps, orange juice, pineapple, grenadine

Kraken – Tito’s vodka, Midori, green apple, pineapple juice

Mako – Milagro tequila, pineapple, blueberry, lime sour

Ice Breaker – Spiced rum, passion fruit, lemonade, Sprite

Also, in case you are unaware, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster opens this Spring.

Guests may purchase food & beverage sample lanyards to help make this food festival more cost-effective. Guests can buy a 10-sample lanyard for the price of $70. For more samples, they can buy a 15-sample lanyard for $85. SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members can purchase an 18-sample lanyard for the price of the 15-sample lanyard.

I want to thank SeaWorld Orlando for inviting me to this media event. Overall, the arrangement of the food and beverage tents with a map to guide you worked. If looking for a less stressful theme park food festival, this event hits that mark.

Some solid theme park food and beverage options can be enjoyed at the Seven Seas food Festival. As mentioned, the lanyard options will save you money on festival food. As always, eat like you mean it!