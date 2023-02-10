Serengeti Flyer and Shaka-Lake Shores Opening Soon in Tampa







Serengeti Flyer and Shaka-Laka Shores will open soon at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island, respectively. Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open on Feb. 27. Shaka-Laka Shores opens in late March.

Busch Gardens states that Serengeti Flyer will be the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind. The Serengeti Flyer features dueling arms that theme park officials say will soar progressively higher — reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak.

With each swing on Serengeti Flyer, riders will soar above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth. Serengeti Flyer features twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher, reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of ten across two gondolas, allowing 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

This attraction will open for pass members starting a few days before the public on Feb. 24. Also, this attraction will open before Spring 2023, the initially stated opening period.

In addition, Adventure Island, Tampa’s most significant water park, opens for the 2023 season on March 4. The new addition to Adventure Island, Shaka-Lake Shores, opens in late March, according to a recent announcement by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. This new splash and play zone will feature 25 individual elements and a central kid-friendly play structure to entertain and engage even the youngest guests.

This new addition will have over two dozen playful elements and various interactive aquatic components, all within a zero-depth area. This setup offers ideal conditions for smaller kids. Also, many additional shaded areas enhance this new water play area. This newly constructed area will also house three new private cabanas featuring convenient access to the new space.

“Shaka-Laka Shores’ vibrant and interactive elements are bound to provide our youngest guests with a playful space to splash and explore,” said Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “Shaka-Laka Shores will bundle the elements of excitement and interactivity to serve as another great option for families experiencing Adventure Island.”

Busch Gardens states that Shaka-Laka Shores and other recently opened attractions, Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, comprise the waterpark’s most significant expansion in over four decades. Guests can become immersed in a revitalized and vibrant theme here. The theming flows from a newly designed front entrance and carries over into the park with new lounging areas, additional cabanas, and even new refreshment locations, such as the full-service Hang Ten Tiki Bar.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island offer many ways to enjoy your day. In addition, these parks currently offer several tickets and annual pass promotions that may help your vacation budget.

Will you be visiting these new attractions soon? If so, let us know in the comments below.