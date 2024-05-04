Sequel Trilogy Seemingly Absent From May Fourth Promo Video







Another year, another May 4th, has come to our galaxy. The unofficial holiday is known as Star Wars Day began in 2011 and quickly caught on as the date, May the fourth, sounded very similar to the phrase “May the Force Be With You.” Since then, fans worldwide have gathered to celebrate their favorite characters and moments from that franchise, and Disney often takes advantage of that.



A 2024 May Fourth video was posted on the official Star Wars YouTube Channel. While the video shows what you would typically expect with clips from the films and shows, interviews with the actors, and fans cosplaying, there is a noticeable absence.

The video, meant to celebrate the franchise as a whole, seemingly ignores the controversial Sequel Trilogy. In the beginning, we see Kylo Ren taking off his helmet for half a second, but there is little to no trace or acknowledgment of those three films.



The only Disney Era Star Wars content shown was primarily their television shows with clips from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Andor, The Bad Batch, and a small bit of the upcoming series The Acolyte. The video outright ignores Rey Palpatine, Finn, Poe, Rose Pico, BB-8, Captain Phasma, and all the other characters or footage from those films.







This indicates that despite trying their best to make those characters stick, they acknowledge that a large portion of the fanbase has rejected that chapter. Not including them in a video meant to celebrate the nearly five-decade-old franchise speaks volumes.



Disney is currently developing a new film that will effectively act as Episode X and will focus on Rey as the lead. But this snubbing of those films shows that maybe Disney or Lucasfilm have little faith in that era.



What do you think? Was the neglect of the sequels an oversight, or is Disney intentionally trying to ignore them? Let us know.