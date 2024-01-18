Selena Gomez and David Henrie Are Returing For Disney’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel







Disney is back to repurposing anything they own that they think can be milked for more money. This time Disney Branded Television is going to do a sequel to their popular “Wizards of Waverly Place” show that ran for four seasons from 2007-2012. The two “siblings” from the show, Selena Gomez (Alex Russo) and David Henrie (Justin Russo) are returning as along with some new characters. Gomez will guest star in the pilot but the show will be about Henrie’s character.

The writers and executive producers behind “Raven’s Home” (another spin-off from “That’s So Raven) are set to oversee this show. Which will take place as Justin Russo, who lost his powers in the original show, has moved on with his wife and kids “when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

The powerful young wizard will be played by Janice LeAnn Brown. Justin Russo’s son Roman Russo will be played by Alkaio Thiele and his wife Giada will be played by Mimi Gianopulos.

Both Gomez and Henrie are executive producers along with Elinoff, Thomas, Gary Marsh, and Andy Fickman. Fickman will also be directing the sequel show.

I’m not sure how well this one is going to do. Most of these spin-offs don’t seem to stick with audiences, although “Raven’s Home” does seem to be an exception. Which is probably why Disney is bringing in Elinoff and Thomas.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Deadline