Select Disney x Coach Pieces Have Been Added To Shop Disney

Coach and Disney have teamed up again for a new Disney x Coach line with some pieces inspired by the 1935 animated short “Mickey’s Garden.” It’s a line to celebrate Disney’s 100 Years. The entire line is available on the Coach website, but select pieces are now available on Shop Disney.
The garden pieces are very spring-ish with garden colors and theming. Mickey and Friends pieces are done in the Coach “signature” style. Super cute but super expensive.
Let’s take a look!
Mickey and Friends Belt Bag – $250
The piece measures 8 2/3” H x 7 7/8” W x 1 1/2” D.
“Three embroidered appliqué patches featuring the green-fingered Mickey and his flower buddy Donald are sewn on the front of this signature textile jacquard belt bag by COACH. Trimmed with glovetanned leather, it includes an adjustable strap so you can keep all your essentials within easy reach.
- Signature textile jacquard and glovetanned leather
- Three embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey and Donald
- Inside open pocket
- Zip closure
- Adjustable belt
- Fabric lining
- Goldtone metal hardware
- Comes in dust bag
- Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain
- Part of the Disney x COACH Collection
- Celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder“
Mickey Mouse Shoulder Bag – $550
This item is a pre-order for 2/27/23. It measures 6 1/4” H x 9 3/4” W x 3 1/2” D.
“Two flying friends and a little caterpillar have come to visit Mickey who’s resting on one of the pretty flowers pictured on the front of this whimsical bag from COACH. Featuring artwork inspired by the 1935 Mickey Mouse film Mickey’s Garden, the bag’s orange glovetanned leather design has a large goldtone COACH clasp on the front while the adjustable strap means it can be carried over the shoulder or worn as a crossbody.
- Glovetanned pebble leather bag
- Embossed screen art on front featuring Mickey Mouse
- Screen art on back featuring flowers and butterflies
- Inside multifunction pocket
- Goldtone metal COACH pushlock closure
- Outside open pocket
- Adjustable strap with 19” drop for shoulder or crossbody wear
- Fabric lining
- Comes in dust bag
- Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey’s Garden (1935)“
Kitt Messenger Crossbody Bag – $295
This bag measures 8 3/4” H x 7 3/4” W x 1 1/2” D.
“Three embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey’s ”Garden Gang” are featured on the front of this signature textile jacquard messenger bag by COACH. Trimmed with glovetanned leather, it includes a detachable strap with 21 1/2” drop so it can be carried over the shoulder or worn as a crossbody.
- Signature textile jacquard and glovetanned leather
- Three embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey, Minnie and Donald
- Inside open pocket
- Outside open pocket
- Detachable, adjustable strap with 21 1/2” drop for shoulder or crossbody wear
- Fabric lining
- Goldtone metal hardware
- Comes in dust bag
- Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain“
Mickey and Friends Backpack – $595
The backpack measures 19 9/10” H x 12 1/10” W x 6 1/10” D.
“The front of this COACH backpack is positively blooming with embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey’s ”Garden Gang.” The signature textile jacquard design is trimmed with glovetanned leather, so you’ll have look stylish everywhere you go with this handsome bag that’s perfect for your everyday essentials.
- Signature textile jacquard and glovetanned leather
- Six embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey, Minnie and Donald
- Outside zip pocket
- Padded back
- Adjustable shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Fabric lining
- Goldtone metal hardware
- Comes in dust bag
- Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain“
Rogue Bag – $795
This bag measures 7 3/4” H x 9 3/4” W x 5 1/2” D.
“Mickey comes face to face with a giant worm on the whimsical artwork pictured on the front and back of this leather bag from COACH. Inspired by the 1935 Disney short Mickey’s Garden, it’s crafted from regenerative glovetanned pebble leather. The compact and versatile Rogue model bag includes carry handles and a detachable long strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
- Glovetanned leather bag
- Embossed screen art on front, back and one side
- One credit card slot
- Inside snap and multifunction pockets
- Zip closure
- Fabric and suede lining
- Two open compartments
- Carry handles with 3 3/4” drop
- Detachable straps with 11 1/2” drop for shoulder wear
- Detachable long strap with 21 1/2” drop for shoulder or crossbody wear
- Four protective feet at base
- Comes in dust bag
- Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey’s Garden (1935)“
Mickey’s Garden Swinger 20 Bag – $275.00
This cute bag measures 4 3/4” H x 7 3/4” W x 2 1/2” D.
“An alarmed-looking Mickey appears to be heading for a fall as he hurtles past two colorful flowers on the front of this whimsical bag from COACH. Featuring artwork inspired by the 1935 Mickey Mouse film Mickey’s Garden, the bag’s orange glovetanned leather design has a detachable strap so it can be carried over the shoulder or held as a clutch.
- Glovetanned pebble leather bag
- Embossed screen art on front featuring Mickey Mouse
- Embossed screen art on back featuring flowers and dragonfly
- Three credit card slots
- Zip top closure
- Turnlock fastener
- Detachable strap with 7 3/4” drop
- Fabric lining
- Comes in dust bag
- Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey’s Garden (1935)“
Donald and Daisy Wristlet – $175
Wristlet measures 4 2/3” H x 7 1/2” W.
“Fans of Donald and Daisy will go quackers for this wristlet by COACH. The signature textile jacquard design is adorned with embroidered appliqués of the feathered couple along with a cute and colorful mushroom. The compact bag, which is perfect for your phone, includes a detachable leather wrist strap for hands free convenience.
- Signature textile jacquard
- Two embroidered appliqué patches featuring Donald and Daisy
- Chenile mushroom appliqué
- Two credit card slots
- Detachable leather wrist strap
- Fabric lining
- Goldtone metal hardware
- Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain“
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
