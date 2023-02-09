Select Disney x Coach Pieces Have Been Added To Shop Disney







Coach and Disney have teamed up again for a new Disney x Coach line with some pieces inspired by the 1935 animated short “Mickey’s Garden.” It’s a line to celebrate Disney’s 100 Years. The entire line is available on the Coach website, but select pieces are now available on Shop Disney.

The garden pieces are very spring-ish with garden colors and theming. Mickey and Friends pieces are done in the Coach “signature” style. Super cute but super expensive.

Let’s take a look!

The piece measures 8 2/3” H x 7 7/8” W x 1 1/2” D.

“Three embroidered appliqué patches featuring the green-fingered Mickey and his flower buddy Donald are sewn on the front of this signature textile jacquard belt bag by COACH. Trimmed with glovetanned leather, it includes an adjustable strap so you can keep all your essentials within easy reach.

Signature textile jacquard and glovetanned leather

Three embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey and Donald

Inside open pocket

Zip closure

Adjustable belt

Fabric lining

Goldtone metal hardware

Comes in dust bag

Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain

Part of the Disney x COACH Collection

Celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder“

This item is a pre-order for 2/27/23. It measures 6 1/4” H x 9 3/4” W x 3 1/2” D.

“Two flying friends and a little caterpillar have come to visit Mickey who’s resting on one of the pretty flowers pictured on the front of this whimsical bag from COACH. Featuring artwork inspired by the 1935 Mickey Mouse film Mickey’s Garden, the bag’s orange glovetanned leather design has a large goldtone COACH clasp on the front while the adjustable strap means it can be carried over the shoulder or worn as a crossbody.

Glovetanned pebble leather bag

Embossed screen art on front featuring Mickey Mouse

Screen art on back featuring flowers and butterflies

Inside multifunction pocket

Goldtone metal COACH pushlock closure

Outside open pocket

Adjustable strap with 19” drop for shoulder or crossbody wear

Fabric lining

Comes in dust bag

Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey’s Garden (1935)“

This bag measures 8 3/4” H x 7 3/4” W x 1 1/2” D.

“Three embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey’s ”Garden Gang” are featured on the front of this signature textile jacquard messenger bag by COACH. Trimmed with glovetanned leather, it includes a detachable strap with 21 1/2” drop so it can be carried over the shoulder or worn as a crossbody.

Signature textile jacquard and glovetanned leather

Three embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey, Minnie and Donald

Inside open pocket

Outside open pocket

Detachable, adjustable strap with 21 1/2” drop for shoulder or crossbody wear

Fabric lining

Goldtone metal hardware

Comes in dust bag

Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain“

The backpack measures 19 9/10” H x 12 1/10” W x 6 1/10” D.

“The front of this COACH backpack is positively blooming with embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey’s ”Garden Gang.” The signature textile jacquard design is trimmed with glovetanned leather, so you’ll have look stylish everywhere you go with this handsome bag that’s perfect for your everyday essentials.

Signature textile jacquard and glovetanned leather

Six embroidered appliqué patches featuring Mickey, Minnie and Donald

Outside zip pocket

Padded back

Adjustable shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Fabric lining

Goldtone metal hardware

Comes in dust bag

Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain“

This bag measures 7 3/4” H x 9 3/4” W x 5 1/2” D.

“Mickey comes face to face with a giant worm on the whimsical artwork pictured on the front and back of this leather bag from COACH. Inspired by the 1935 Disney short Mickey’s Garden, it’s crafted from regenerative glovetanned pebble leather. The compact and versatile Rogue model bag includes carry handles and a detachable long strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

Glovetanned leather bag

Embossed screen art on front, back and one side

One credit card slot

Inside snap and multifunction pockets

Zip closure

Fabric and suede lining

Two open compartments

Carry handles with 3 3/4” drop

Detachable straps with 11 1/2” drop for shoulder wear

Detachable long strap with 21 1/2” drop for shoulder or crossbody wear

Four protective feet at base

Comes in dust bag

Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey’s Garden (1935)“

This cute bag measures 4 3/4” H x 7 3/4” W x 2 1/2” D.

“An alarmed-looking Mickey appears to be heading for a fall as he hurtles past two colorful flowers on the front of this whimsical bag from COACH. Featuring artwork inspired by the 1935 Mickey Mouse film Mickey’s Garden, the bag’s orange glovetanned leather design has a detachable strap so it can be carried over the shoulder or held as a clutch.

Glovetanned pebble leather bag

Embossed screen art on front featuring Mickey Mouse

Embossed screen art on back featuring flowers and dragonfly

Three credit card slots

Zip top closure

Turnlock fastener

Detachable strap with 7 3/4” drop

Fabric lining

Comes in dust bag

Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Mickey’s Garden (1935)“

Wristlet measures 4 2/3” H x 7 1/2” W.

“Fans of Donald and Daisy will go quackers for this wristlet by COACH. The signature textile jacquard design is adorned with embroidered appliqués of the feathered couple along with a cute and colorful mushroom. The compact bag, which is perfect for your phone, includes a detachable leather wrist strap for hands free convenience.

Signature textile jacquard

Two embroidered appliqué patches featuring Donald and Daisy

Chenile mushroom appliqué

Two credit card slots

Detachable leather wrist strap

Fabric lining

Goldtone metal hardware

Leather Disney x COACH tag on ball chain“

