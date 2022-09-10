Secret Invasion Trailer Drops at D23 Expo

The story arc of Nick Fury within the Marvel comics weaves a wild and wonderful trail. In Secret Invasion for Disney+, Marvel fans get to enjoy the spy’s spy in a classic comic book plotline. We learned at D23 Expo that this six-episode series will center around Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of not so nice shapeshifting “skrulls” who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Many other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars such as Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross will be featured in this Disney+ series.

The key line pulled from the comic books comes from Nick fury within this trailer. He says, “I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.” In the comic for this storyline, Fury disappears from the grid seeing this “skrull” invasion coming. He hides out to avoid being replaced by the shapeshifters.

We do not learn what these mysterious people want that Fury desires to withhold within this trailer. This trailer lacks any Fury humorous one-liners. This trailer sets a very serious tone. It looks to be a very espionage filled series. This trailer opens wit Nick Fury appearing within a spacecraft. He is confronted by Maria Hill for lack of communication next. Like the comics, Fury is told he is no shape for this fight. In typical Fury fashion, he presses on dealing with this secret invasion. Clearly, Nick Fury will be the key character of this series.

We expect this show to debut sometimes in early 2023. Based on the trailer and the way this was presented at D23 Expo, this looks to lead into “Armor Wars.” We know many key characters in Secret Invasion will also be in Armor Wars, including Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams. Riri Williams/Ironheart invents the most advanced suit of armor since Tony Starks’ creations. Do the “skrulls” want the armor and Fury us key to keeping it away from them? Do the “skrulls” have Ironheart tricked into making them technology? Since Fury has been hiding in space, does this secret invasion involve something else? I guess we will need to wait until this series releases sometime in 2023 on Disney+