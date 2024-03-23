Sebastian Stan Might Not Appear In Captain America 4







The Captain America films have always had a recurring supporting character, that being Steve Rogers’ lifelong friend Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. Initially presumed dead in the first film, he soon returned as a brainwashed agent of Hydra until he was eventually freed from his mental enslavers. He would go on to appear in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and would even get a starring role in the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.







But now it seems that the upcoming fourth film, Captain America: Brave New World, will be breaking this tradition as actor Sebastian Stan will apparently not be in the film. Actor Anthony Mackie, known for playing Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, and now Captain America, stated in a recent interview that he missed Sebastian on set. He said:



“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian can get paid to hang out. Because it’s like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It’s kind of like the perfect storm of happiness. When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don’t have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy.“







Sebastian Stan will appear as The Winter Soldier at least one more time in the upcoming Thunderbolts film. Still, if Captain America: Brave New World ends up having to do more reshoots after the rumored test screening reception they could always squeeze him back in somewhere.



What do you think? Should Sebastian Stan return as The Winter Soldier in the fourth Captain America film? Or should Bucky have his own adventures with the Thunderbolts? Let us know.



Source: Collider