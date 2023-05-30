SeaWorld’s Pipeline Coaster May Be Painful For Certain People







SeaWorld Orlando recently launched a brand new rollercoaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. Rather than being seated, riders stand on this ride. They’re secured with a chest harness and an awkward-looking saddle that may prove painful for a specific sex.

When I saw photos of SeaWorld guests being strapped into the Pipeline’s vehicles, I thought it weird that protruding below the crotch of each person was a long, blue … ridged, stiff, and narrow … bicycle-like seat.

As with any rollercoaster, riders will occasionally be subjected to lift and pull as gravity does its wonderful dance. However, instead of your bottom taking most of the abuse, the seat’s design focuses all that energy right where it may hurt the most.

Testicle-having individuals, also known simply as men, may suffer some scrotal pain once the g-force pushes them down onto the seat they’re straddling, according to Orlando Weekly.

As someone who has taken an unfortunate fall on a bicycle’s crossbar plenty, I can tell you that it’s no fun. However, Orlando Weekly’s writer felt first-hand what a load of Gs can do to the meat and veg, even if you follow the advice of the rider operators.

However, after reading reviews of Pipeline elsewhere, some found the unorthodox seats comfortable. At least, that’s what some have said at Coaster 101. The Orlando Sentinel does not bring up the issue of discomfort at all.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster has a “High” thrill level, according to SeaWorld’s website. I can buy that. It certainly looks like an incredible experience, except for those of us who don’t want to put our jewels in a press powered by G-force.

The ride allows guests who are between 54″ and 78″ tall. Pipeline’s vehicles reach a top speed of 60 MPH and travel to a maximum height of 110′.

Are you willing to take the risk? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: Orlando Weekly]

[Source: Orlando Sentinel]

[Source: Coaster 101]