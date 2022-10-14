SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular 2022

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing the Halloween fun for guests of all ages with two Halloween events in Spooktacular by day and Howl-O-Scream by night. Both events run through Halloween, October 31st at Sea World Orlando.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event that another one of writers recently went to and reviewed.

My husband and I took our children, aged 8 and 3, to the daytime event, Spooktacular. The children friendly Halloween event runs through the rest of October on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11am to one hour prior to park close. The event is also running on Halloween day, Monday, October 31st. Spooktacular is included in regular park admission.

Last year, I was critical of SeaWorld for a lack of signage within the park to navigate the Spooktacular event. Perhaps they read my previous article because I was relieved to see more signs guiding the way to the start of the Treat Trails. My son also insisted on getting park map, and within the map is a guide to the Spooktacular event. I thank Sea World for having more of their signage to guide guests to this event.

As for the event, it was much the same as it was in previous years. There is a Treat Trail where guests of all ages can Trick-or-Treat for different kinds of candy. This year, it seemed that the treats available were Tootsie Rolls, Smarties, Sweet Tarts, Frooties, Gummies, different kinds of lollypops, and Lays Potato Chips. Each station has a team member dishing out the candy through two chutes on both sides of their booth. When we visited, none of the stations were out of candy. I saw multiple candy runners coming to refill the team members with candy.

Pro-tip: Bring your own bag for Trick-or-Treating throughout the park. They do not give you even a small bag. They do have reusable small bags with cute Halloween themed sea creatures on them for $3.99. The website says you need one of these bags to Trick-or-Treat, but I saw plenty of people with different bags.

Children can dress up for the event in their Halloween costumes. My children were just in Halloween clothing, but they could have come in this year’s Halloween costume. We came late in the day from another commitment, so we decided against costumes much to my daughter’s dismay.

Beside the candy, guests can meet a mermaid and other Halloween characters including some friendly witches. There was also a dance party near Kraken with a cowboy costumed DJ spinning Halloween and upbeat, kid-friendly music. My son enjoyed dancing in the area in front of the DJ booth. The DJ did come out from his area to interact with kids and adults alike. He also encouraged all of us to walk the Treat Trails as many times as we could.

Other events that are included in Spooktacular that we did not partake in are:

Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast at the SeaFire Grill where Count von Count and friends interacts with families. Prices start at $34.99 for adults and $18.99 for children. Pass Members can get a discount. Reservations must be made in advance.

Halloween Storytime with Big Bird located at Big Bird’s nest at various times throughout the day.

Sesame Street Halloween Parade with all of your favorite furry Sesame Street characters in their Halloween costumes. Consult your Times Guide for the time of the parade each day.

Pumpkin Garden and Storyteller is an interactive area that includes various times where the Pumpkin Queen reads stories in the garden.

Halloween Cookie Decorating Kits and Kids Crafts are located in-between Wild Artic and Sesame Street Land. Kids Crafts are included in the price of admission, but the cookie decorating kits cost extra.

There is a costume contest each Friday of the event. Kids wanting to enter the contest need to visit the Journey to Atlantis Plaza for more information.

A Halloween Scavenger Hunt Map can be purchased at Coconut Bay Trader’s Store. You are then sent on a quest to find colorful characters and redeem your completed hunt for a prize.

Overall, Spooktacular is a fun event for families. I love that it is included in park admission, so not only is there fun Halloween events available to enjoy, but also a plethora of shows, rides, and exhibits to explore.

Have you been to SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular this year? Let us know in the comments.