SeaWorld Orlando Closing due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is quickly working its way up to Florida. The three major theme parks in Orlando have announced that they will close for at least the next two days due to the impeding Hurricane Ian.

SeaWorld Orlando announced via their website:

Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove parks have enacted its Named Storm Policy and will be temporarily closed on:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay : Tuesday, September 27 – Thursday, September 29

: Tuesday, September 27 – Thursday, September 29 SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove: Wednesday, September 28 – Thursday, September 29

Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time. Guests are encouraged to check back on our website and follow our social media channels for updates.

Discovery Cove will reschedule or refund reservations booked online or from the call center. We will not apply any cancellation or change fees for this service. For any additional information, call 407-513-4600. If you have a reservation booked through a third-party reseller, we are happy to rebook your visit date, however, if requesting a refund, you will need to work through your reseller partner.

All date-intended tickets for September 27 (at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay), 28 and 29 (all parks listed above) have been extended through December 31.

Annual Pass Members’ guest tickets with an expiration date of September 30 and October 2 have been extended through October 16.

SeaWorld Orlando is scheduled to close at 6pm tonight, September 27th. As of now, normal operations are scheduled for Friday, September 27th.

SeaWorld Orlando also announced this closure on various Social Media outlets including Instagram:

SeaWorld Orlando stated to check back on Social Media and their website to follow the status of the reopening of the park to guests.

Stay safe to our readers in Florida.