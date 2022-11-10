SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Offerings

SeaWorld Orlando is gearing up for the Holiday season with their Christmas Celebration on select dates from November 11th through January 3rd, 2023.

The SeaWorld Orlando website describes the event as: “See the park transformed into a winter wonderland sparkling with millions of beautiful lights. With plenty of holiday cheer, this event is sure to create unforgettable memories at a wondrous Christmas celebration you’ll only find at SeaWorld.”

Shows and Entertainment:

Sesame Street Christmas Parade: Join Bert, Ernie, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and other furry favorites in a festive parade around Sesame Street Land. The parade will consist of holiday decorated floats, performances, and holiday cheer. Check the park app for times on the select dates.

Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show: Performed at the Seaport Theatre, Elmo’s Christmas Wish follows Elmo’s quest for the perfect Christmas Wish. Elmo is joined by his furry friends like Rosita, Cookie Monsters, and more for holiday singing and dancing. Check the park app for showtimes on the day of your visit.

Winter Wonderland on Ice: a dazzling ice skating show with ice, jewels, and lights to delight viewers of all ages. The Sea of Tree and beautiful water fountains displays behind the ice skating show add to the holiday magic of the show.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Get caught up in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’s story at Rudolph’s Christmas Town. You even have a chance to meet Rudolph and Bumble from the story!

Public Ice Skating at Bayside Stadium: Guests can ice skate in a Winter Wonderland. Guests must wear crew socks and gloves, however, they can also be purchased. This experience required an additional charge for the rental of ice skates. Prices for this start at $15 per person.

Snow Flurries at the Waterfront: at the Waterfront, snow flurries will make an appearance in Florida along with toy soldiers, a ballerina, and some of Santa’s helpers.

Sea of Trees: SeaWorld’s Lagoon comes alive with dozens of Christmas trees that light up and dance to holiday music. A 70 foot Christmas tree towers above the lagoon to serve as a majestic centerpiece. Check the park app for show times.

Photos with Santa at the Waterfront: Santa is waiting to meet guests at the Waterfront for Christmas wishes and photos.

Holiday Reflections: Firework Finale: a gorgeous holiday firework show to dazzle park visitors at the end of a perfect day at SeaWorld Orlando. Holiday music, fireworks, and lights will intermix to surely bring the holiday spirit alive.

Food and Beverage:

The Christmas Celebration Tasting and Brew Sampler: $55 for 10 samples and $40 for 5 samples. There are over 40 different types of food and beverage to try during the Christmas Celebration, so buying this sampler is a great way to experience a great deal of them.

Dinner with Santa: an all-you-care-to-eat meal with all the holiday trimmings and a meeting with Santa himself! Prices start at $39.00 for adults and $14.00 for children. Kids 2 and under are free. The Dinner with Santa Menu is also follows:

Dinner with Santa Menu Starters: Assorted Chef Crafted Salads Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Corn Tortillas Main Features: Traditional Sage Rubbed Turkey with Pan Gravy and Citrus Cranberry Relish Slow Roasted Rosemary Infused Prime Rib with Horseradish Demi Sides: Smokey Bacon & Maple Brussels Sprouts Green Bean Casserole Herbed Butter Roasted Red Potatoes Dessert: Pecan Crusted Sweet Potato Flan

Assorted Freshly Baked Holiday Desserts

Sesame Street Breakfast: Dine with your favorite furry friends including Elmo who will be meeting guests, dancing, and singing. Prices start at $32.99 for adults and $16.99 for kids. Children under the age of 2 are free. The menu includes:

brown sugar glazed ham served with bacon and turkey sausage links, Biscuits and sausage gravy, Scrambled eggs, Western omelet eggs, French Toast Sticks, Potato tots, Freshly cut seasonal fruit, Yogurt with topping bar, Assorted cereals, Freshly baked pastries, Assorted beverages like milk, juice, and coffee. SeaWorld Orlando is also offering 14 holiday booths bringing festive cheer in the way of food, brews, and speciality drinks. There are an array of menu items available for anyone’s palette. Remember to look into the Christmas Celebration and Food Sampler to get an array of different food options. Are you ready for the holidays at SeaWorld Orlando? Let us know in the comments below!