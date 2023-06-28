





SeaWorld announced that guests could feel like a celebrity for a day with the new “Ultimate VIP Tour” option.

For guests visiting the Orlando area, SeaWorld Orlando opened their latest roller coaster in May, Pipeline: the Surf Coaster. This new stand-up design roller coaster adds another thrilling experience to the SeaWorld Orlando day.

In addition, SeaWorld Orlando, along with the other United States SeaWorld theme parks, has various Summer Spectacular events to entice guests to visit this summer. The new Ultimate VIP Tours have become available for those looking for a one-of-a-kind experience at a theme park.

Ultimate VIP Tour at SeaWorld theme parks

SeaWorld recently launched its reimagined, exclusive “Ultimate VIP Tour” at its parks across the country. The first-of-its-kind private VIP Tour allows guests to feel like a celebrity with a highly tailored experience for a day.

For example, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment asks, “Where else in the world can you ride some of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in the country, feed a shark, interact with penguins in their unique habitat, learn how to care for wildlife and meet the rescue team all before lunch? Though that sounds like a busy day, The United States SeaWorld theme parks now give guests that opportunity.

“We are introducing the Ultimate VIP Tour as a special combination of personalized education and thrills that will enrich an already great day and turn it into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the whole family,” said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing and communications officer at SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. “There is so much to do in our parks, but also so much to experience, and learn, and that’s what makes this such a unique opportunity.”

SeaWorld’s “Ultimate VIP Tour,” available at all domestic SeaWorld theme parks, blends luxurious convenience and exclusivity with personal VIP Tour guides for each tour armed with expert knowledge of the parks. This literally opens doors to once-in-a-lifetime animal encounters with unprecedented access to enriching marine conservation education where the wonders and curiosity of the sea are explored firsthand.

The “Ultimate VIP Tour” offers guests priority access to highly coveted animal interactions only available on a limited basis each day. These experiences range from touching and feeding stingrays, enjoying up-close encounters with dolphins and sea lions, meeting and greeting penguins, sharks, and orcas, and spending time with the rescue teams and dedicated animal care specialists.

Special Aspects

In addition to these animal interactions available in every park, VIP Tour guests receive priority reservations for special animal interactions only available in individual parks, such as:

At SeaWorld Orlando, VIP guests can come “face-to-whiskers” with a walrus and meet a new fabulous flippered friend while they slurp fish right from guests’ hands.

In San Antonio, guests can swim with sea lions and interact with penguins inside their 35-degree home as they waddle and swim among the rocky cliffs and icy water of this wonderfully naturalistic habitat.

At SeaWorld San Diego, guests can wear a wetsuit for an in-water interaction with belugas as animal behaviorists share how they care for and relate to these warm-hearted residents of the cold Arctic waters.

As you might expect, these VIP tours will not be cheap. Still, these prices look reasonable compared to VIP tours at Disney parks in Lake Buena Vista, FL, and Anaheim, CA.

VIP Tours are now available for booking, with the purchase of a theme park ticket, with prices starting at $499/per person. Guests can book their VIP Tour online at SeaWorld.com or by contacting SeaWorld’s VIP Concierge Services. For more information on SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld Orlando, including park hours, ticket purchases, and Annual Passes, please visit SeaWorld’s website.