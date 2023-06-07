Sean Bailey Comments On Johnny Depp’s Possible Pirates Return







Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year as the first film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl released on June 28th, 2003. The franchise saw Johnny Depp as the pirate captain Jack Sparrow as he, along with his allies, battle various evil pirates, curses and monsters. The franchise, with five films to its name, have grossed $4.522 Billion worldwide.







With a franchise this massive its no wonder Disney would want to do a new installment, especially with their current financial situation at the box office being rather unfavorable.







Recently in an interview with Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey (the man behind many of the Disney Live-Action Remakes) stated that Disney is in deed looking to revive the multi-billion dollar franchise. He said:



“We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say.“



However, when the issue of possibly Johnny Depp returning came up he said he said that it was “noncommittal at this point“.



The reason being the potential bad blood between Disney and Depp after his “departure” from the franchise following accusations of abuse from his now ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp sued for defamation against Heard and won. But Depp said that the only way he would return to the franchise would be “$500 Million and 1 Million Alpacas” aka probably never.







Not having Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and relating him with someone else would be like not having Indiana Jones and replacing him with his son (no offense Shia).



While the Margot Robbie female-lead Pirates film is currently on ice and a rumored film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been discussed there is no way that fans of the franchise would turn up without Johnny Depp, especially overseas fans. With Disney desperate for money they may have no choice but to seek ways of brining him back.





