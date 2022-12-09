Scenes From ‘Avatar’ Sequel Could Potentially Be Added To Flight Of Passage Ride

Avatar Flight of Passage is in talks of getting an update.

Director James Cameron shared in an interview with Variety that there is a possibility that elements from his upcoming Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, along with future installments in the franchise, will be added to the popular attraction located in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

“When Bob Iger came back a couple weeks ago, I did send him an email and say, ‘You know, we can do “Avatar 2″ and 3 motifs and put them into the physical hardware of ‘Avatar Flight of Passage,'” Cameron told Variety. “He liked that idea. So nothing has been decided. But, you know, we would like to carry that along and update it from time to time with things that flow back out of the new movies. Because I think there’s a good synergy between the physical base where you can go and just kind of meditate and be on Pandora and how the movies progress the story and bring in new imagery.”

If Disney decides to go through with adding more scenes, it should not take long to complete considering Flight of Passage relies on screens rather than animatronics.

There is a rumor that “Tree of Life Awakenings,” the projection show on the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, may be getting a new sequence featuring images from Avatar: The Way of Water in a couple of weeks.

The film features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The sequel is written, directed, and produced by James Cameron.

According to Variety, “‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ sees audiences return to Pandora, where human turned Na’vi Jake Sully is now married (to Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana) and looking after a gaggle of teenage children while simultaneously fighting off the invading humans attempting to colonize his new-found home. As the battle turns personal – with Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) back from the dead and hellbent on taking out Sully and his family – the couple flee with their children across Pandora to seek sanctuary with another tribe, the Metkayina, who live in and around the water.”

Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theaters December 16.