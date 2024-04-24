Savi’s Workshop and Droid Depot Move to Pre-Paid Reservations







It’s cash up front, rebel scum! Star Wars and Galaxy’s Edge fans will need to pay in advance if they want to experience the Droid Depot or Savi’s Workshop.

Previously, Walt Disney World only required a credit card to incentivize guests to keep their reservations at Hollywood Studios. According to Blog Mickey, those wishing to build a robot or create a custom lightsaber will need to pay $119.99 or $249.99 before visiting the parks.

This new pre-paid system could be a way to cut down on queue times when Cast Members are processing guests, but this is Disney we’re talking about. So, the cash-in-advance policy could be a scheme to ensure guests don’t back out when purse strings tighten.

There is a cancellation policy, but the fine print on both experiences’ official sites is confusing. You’ll be charged the full amount if you cancel one day in advance, and the same goes for missing your reservation. There’s no jargon about a full refund, though.

Droid Depot:

Custom droids are nonrefundable and are not eligible for Annual Passholder or other discounts. Reservations are nontransferable and may not be sold or bartered. This experience is subject to change without notice. There is a 24-hour cancellation policy. Total price will be charged if the Guest cancels within one day or fails to show up for the reservation. Full payment is due at the time of booking. Reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance. Carry box and instructions are included.



Savi’s Workshop:

Full payment is due at the time of booking. Reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance. Carrying case included. Custom lightsabers are nonrefundable and are not eligible for Annual Passholder or other discounts. Reservations are nontransferable and may not be sold or bartered. This experience is subject to change without notice. There is a 24-hour cancellation policy. Total price will be charged if the Guest cancels within one day or fails to show up for the reservation.



I wouldn’t pay for the Savi’s Workshop experience again (the lightsabers are a bit crap), but I see no issue with paying for the Droids upfront. It’s kinda sad that our two plastic robots have lasted longer than the $200+ Savi and Legacy sabers.

[Source: Blog Mickey]