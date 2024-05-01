Save Some Money, Watch ‘Madame Web’ on Netflix







I know you’re all itching to own Madame Web on Blu-ray, 4K, DVD, digital, or VHS (at your local flea market, of course). However, some are trying to save some money during these tough economic times. If you still want to see Sony’s latest Spidey Universe flick but don’t have the dough, we have some good news!

Madame Web is coming to Netflix! Horray!

Yes, the streaming company announced X this week without a hint of irony. In fact, Netflix seems to be under the impression the movie has a following.

In case Netflix doesn’t have the ability to see this tweet being deleted in the future, here’s what it says:

“Her web will connect us all…again. Madame Web is coming to Netflix in the US May 14!“

Us all? Again? Who?!

If you missed it, Madame Web was a mega bomb at the box office earlier this year. It failed to make the same amount as a similarly poisonous Morbius from 2022.

Morbius pulled in around $167.5M, while S. J. Clarkson’s weird mess of a half-baked film claimed only $100.3M. The lead didn’t help this failure to launch a more expansive Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe, Dakota Johnson acting aloof during press interviews.

Even the lovely Sydney Sweeney joked about no one seeing Madame Web during her guest appearance on SNL:

There are so many odd choices in the movie. Understanding Sweeney’s sex appeal is the one that stands out the most.

If you look into the plot, you’ll find a laundry list of blatant plot holes and many instances of characters waiting around, not to mention gaps in logic that are so vast that you’d need a rocket-powered car to make it to the other side.

Of course, Sony’s baffling move also makes the characters’ dialog avoid saying things like Peter’s name, even though he’s technically in the movie.

