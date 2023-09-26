Save 25%-30% On Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2024

If you were planning on going to Walt Disney World early next year we have a deal that might save you some money. It would also be a great way to save if you were planning on gifting your family a Walt Disney World vacation as a holiday gift!
Guests who book by December 15, 2024 can save 25%-30% off of a Walt Disney World resort hotel stay on select nights! Bookings can be 1 night- 14 nights.
- Save up to 25% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024—when you book by December 15, 2023
- Save up to 30% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024—when you book by December 15, 2023
Deluxe Resorts
When you book by December 15, 2023, you can:
Save up to 30% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024
Save up to 25% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024
When you book on or after December 16, 2023, you can:
Save up to 25% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024
Save up to 20% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024
Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney’s Old Key West Resort
Disney’s Riviera Resort
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Deluxe Studios
Deluxe/ Moderate Resorts
When you book by December 15, 2023, you can:
Save up to 25% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024
Save up to 20% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024
When you book on or after December 16, 2023, you can:
Save up to 20% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024
Save up to 15% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024
The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Value Resorts
When you book by December 15, 2023, you can:
Save up to 20% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024
Save up to 15% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024.
When you book on or after December 16, 2023, you can:
Save up to 15% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024
Save up to 10% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024.
Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Villas and Some Deluxe Resorts
When you book by December 15, 2023, you can:
Save up to 15% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024
Save up to 10% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024.
When you book on or after December 16, 2023, you can:
Save up to 15% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024
Save up to 10% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024
Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Disney’s Beach Club Villas
Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Art of Animation- Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
Save Up to 10% for stays:
Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024
Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024.
Save Up to 10% for stays:
- Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024
- Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024.
Fine Print
Length of Stay Requirements
- Minimum – 1 night
- Maximum – 14 nights
Important Details
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Tower Studios at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
Contact Disney or your preferred travel partner to book a trip!
Source: Walt Disney World
