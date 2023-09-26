Save 25%-30% On Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2024







If you were planning on going to Walt Disney World early next year we have a deal that might save you some money. It would also be a great way to save if you were planning on gifting your family a Walt Disney World vacation as a holiday gift!

Guests who book by December 15, 2024 can save 25%-30% off of a Walt Disney World resort hotel stay on select nights! Bookings can be 1 night- 14 nights.

Save up to 25% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024—when you book by December 15, 2023

Save up to 30% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024—when you book by December 15, 2023

Deluxe Resorts

When you book by December 15, 2023, you can:

When you book on or after December 16, 2023, you can:

Save up to 25% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Save up to 20% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Deluxe Studios

Deluxe/ Moderate Resorts

When you book by December 15, 2023, you can:

Save up to 25% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Save up to 20% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024

When you book on or after December 16, 2023, you can:

Save up to 20% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Save up to 15% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Value Resorts

When you book by December 15, 2023, you can:

Save up to 20% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Save up to 15% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024.

When you book on or after December 16, 2023, you can:

Save up to 15% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Save up to 10% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Villas and Some Deluxe Resorts

When you book by December 15, 2023, you can:

Save up to 15% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Save up to 10% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024.

When you book on or after December 16, 2023, you can:

Save up to 15% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Save up to 10% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Art of Animation- Little Mermaid Standard Rooms

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 1, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024.

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Fine Print

Length of Stay Requirements

Minimum – 1 night

Maximum – 14 nights

Important Details

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Tower Studios at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Contact Disney or your preferred travel partner to book a trip!

