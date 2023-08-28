Samsung Announces A Disney100 Exclusive Frame TV







If you have a lot of money and are looking for a digital display to show how much you love Disney, then Samsung has just what you need: a Disney100 version of the high-end Frame TV!

This piece of technology differs from other Frame models thanks to the inclusion of the following:

A commemorative Platinum bezel with the Disney100 logo is included with every purchase.

Enjoy 100 pieces of art from some of Disney’s greatest stories, only on The Frame – Disney100 Edition

Includes Disney’s Mickey Mouse-inspired SolarCell Remote.

Showcase your digital gallery anytime. Just turn on Art Mode.

Even if you’re not looking for a Disney100 display, The Frame does make for an excellent display thanks to its slim design and matte display, which cuts down on reflections and glare.

Once you get bored of the 100 pieces of Disney art, you can purchase several other high-resolution works of digital art from Samsung’s Art Store.

The Frame Disney100 Edition is available in three sizes and vastly different pricing:

The Frame features Dolby Atmos and includes the following inputs:

4 HDMI Ports13

HDMI 2.1 Features Supported: Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM),

supported on all ports Fixed Rate Link (FRL) 4K@120Hz

supported on port 4 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR),

supported on all ports Enhanced Audio Return Channel

(eARC), supported on port number 3

2 USB 2.0 Connections

LAN Port

Built-in Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth®5.2

RS-232 Control (Ex-Link)

IP Control Support14

Optical Audio Output Port

The last time I remember seeing a Disney-themed TV was when the company produced a DVD/VCR combo unit, complete with mouse ear speakers. That old 19″ television was cute and went full in on the Mickey Mouse aesthetic.

This Samsung unit, however, feels like it was branded to help raise the price. For example, the 55″ QLED 4K frame is only $1,499.99, $200 less than the Disney version. Is the extra cost worth it for a themed remote control, removable bezel, and some PNGs? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Source: Samsung]