Sam Rockwell Hints At Possible ‘Galaxy Quest’ Sequel/Series







Not many people may know, but DreamWorks also makes live-action movies. Multiple classics include Saving Private Ryan, American Beauty, Cast Away, Small Soldiers, Minority Report and more. One of those classic films is a sci-fi comedy called Galaxy Quest which acted as a spoof of science fiction shows like Star Trek where extraterrestrials mistake the actors from a long defunct television series as the real deal and enlist them to help save their species from genocide.



The film starred Tim Allen as Jason Nesmith, the sort of William Shatner-type character who often tries to steal the spotlight but eventually learns humility and leadership by the end. Sigourney Weaver plays Gwen DeMarco who is Jason’s love interest and was the communication’s officer in the original defunct show. Alan Rickman plays Alexander Dane, an actor who sees his role as beneath him and gives off Lenard Nimoy vibes. Other actors include Tony Shalhoub, Daryl Mitchell, and Sam Rockwell.







Now, nearly 25 years since the film’s release, it has become a cult classic alongside other sci-fi spoofs like Spaceballs. However, it isn’t as widely celebrated as you would think, as not many outside of hardcore fans or the Star Trek community acknowledge its existence.



But like many good things, if you want to see it return, you must wait.

In a recent interview with Sam Rockwell in a GQ video going over his career, he mentioned something interesting when discussing his role on Galaxy Quest.



“If there was a sequel to Galaxy Quest we would be on it. We talked about it. Maybe like a limited series, yeah. Simon Pegg talked about helping out with that actually.“







Simon Pegg helped co-write 2016’s Star Trek: Beyond, so it would be interesting to see someone who was officially affiliated with Star Trek involved with it. The only major hurtle would be the fact that Alan Rickman has since passed away, so his character would either be re-cast or written out.



With the success of shows like The Orville, which also took a comedic approach to the genre, it would definitely be interesting to see this potential series return if it ever does. Hopefully, they will be able to reunite most of the surviving cast with a few new faces. Maybe we’ll even see some brand-new alien worlds and bizarre creatures.



