Sam Raimi and Dylan Baker Comment on ‘Spider-Man 4’

Mike Phalin
Could the long-awaited Spider-Man 4 finally be in the works? Fans of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire have been waiting on that chestnut for seventeen years. Now, the master of the Evil Dead is addressing the rumors!

Comicbook.com is reporting that the director hasn’t been approached officially for a new Spider-Man “yet,” but Raimi is already connected to the MCU, so that may have gotten the ball rolling:

I haven’t talked to Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel has, or Columbia Pictures. But I just worked with Marvel on a movie called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, I’m on great terms with them. I’m sure I would hear about it if it was in the works. I think so. I don’t know.

While speaking with Comicbook.com, Curt Connors himself, Dylan Baker, commented on the missed opportunity to introduce the Lizard in the unproduced Spider-Man 4. The Happiness actor heard the news that the series was canned from Same Raimi himself:

He started to tell me about the script he had written and was ready to do and ready to shoot, but it was not going to be able to be done at the time they wanted it to be done.

Baker was understandably disappointed since Connors had now appeared in two Spidey flicks, and the storyline was obviously building up to his metamorphosis into the reptilian menace:

It was just letting the Lizard come out and see the world, and it just killed me. I would have loved to have done that.

The tragic creature and longtime Spider-Man villain would eventually find his way to the silver screen when Andrew Garfield took over the role of Peter Parker, and Baker is glad that someone got to play the Lizard:

Luckily, Rhys Ifans was fantastic, and I got to go, ‘Very well done,’ while wishing I could have done it.

[Source: Comicbook.com]

