Salt & Straw Caramel Apple Sherbet

Halloween season is afoot at the Disneyland Resort. That means fall flavored treats can be found at many different restaurants and locations around the Disneyland Resort. Wherever you turn, Halloween merchandise, food, songs, and theming can be found.

My first fall flavored treat stop was at Salt & Straw at Downtown Disney. There is now a Harvest Festival menu with many different flavors for the spookiest season of the year.



The Harvest Festival flavored treats include:

Beecher’s Flagship Cheese with Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls

Spiced Goat Cheese Pumpkin Pie

Pinot Poached Pear Sherbet

Caramel Apple Sherbet

Plum & Chocolate Hazelnut Shortbread

The cast working in the restaurant would allow you to try any of the flavors that you would like.

My Mother and I purchased the Caramel Apple Sherbet after careful consideration of the choices and were quite impressed. The flavors tasted as if you were diving into a plate of Apple Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream on top. My mother said that “you could taste the calories” with this ice cream because it was so decadent. We certainly finished all of the ice cream on what would be considered a hot day at the Disneyland Resort.

Salt & Straw opened in 2018 at the Disneyland Resort. It has been a fan favorite since. I heard many guests say they love the ice cream when they were entering Salt & Straw. Recently, Salt & Straw opened at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort. The newer Disney location opened its doors to guests on April 20, 2022 at Disney Springs.

I would highly recommend making your way to Salt & Straw at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort or at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort. There, you can indulge in a bevy of flavors of ice cream.

Have you ever been to Salt & Straw? What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream? Let us know in the comments!