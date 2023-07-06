Salt and Straw Disney Springs – New Flavors for July







Another month brings five new limited-time ice cream options to Salt and Straw Disney Springs. For July 2022, Salt and Straw presents guests with six new flavors with the usual new five and an additional Flavors of Florida creation.

Flavors of Florida began this month at Disney Springs. This celebration of summer involves over 20 different menu items at Disney Springs dining locations. Salt and Straw designed a special ice cream flavor for the Flavors of Florida event. This one will be sold until August 13. Of course, Salt and Straw also will have five seasonal flavors fitting its pattern each month. We have expected this at the Disney Springs location since it opened.

Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatella at Salt and Straw Disney Springs

The Flavors of Florida ice cream flavor causes us to pause before ordering it. We lack knowledge of how to pronounce the ice cream’s name. In fact, we requested a “scoop of the Flavors of Florida ice cream that has a hard-to-say name.” The talented Salt and Straw employee knew exactly what we meant.

The Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatella ice cream stands up to the Salt and Straw level of uniqueness. The menu description states this consists of “tropical guanabana sherbet, swirled with enticing ribbons of dark chocolate stracciatella, imbued with a roasty, floral undertone.”

If you need more than that description, we understand. We felt like we needed clarification even when eating this ice cream. We found this ice cream far tamer than the usual powerful flavors of Salt and Straw. Though the citrus flavor works with this ice cream, it pales compared to the citrus flavor of other Flavors of Florida offerings. The ice cream tastes fine, but you could find equal-quality ice cream elsewhere.

With the cost of about $7.50 for one scoop and around $10 for two, we would select some of the other ice cream options at Salt and Straw Disney Springs instead of this one. For those looking for robust citrus flavor, better choices can be found during Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs. In our opinion

Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie

In contrast to the Flavors of Florida option, the “Berries Berries Berries Series” for July brings incredibly powerful flavored ice cream for guests. We tried the Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie. Some of the core group of Gideon’s Bakehouse fans we spent time with on July 1 said the Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie was their favorite. They enjoyed it last year when it was a limited-time item at Salt and Straw.

The online menu description reads, “Close your eyes and imagine classic berry pie à la mode: Wild berries foraged by our friend ‘Bear’ from the slopes of Mt. Baker in Washington, simmered into an ooey-gooey filling, then slathered across crispy bits of double-baked pie crust in salted vanilla ice cream. Now open your eyes—and your mouth—and smile.”

We do not know about the power of opening and closing your eyes. Still, we enjoyed this ice cream. This would rank very high on our list of ice cream we have eaten at Salt and Straw. We especially enjoyed the texture of the pie crumbles with the ice cream. This ice cream brought refreshment and excellent flavor overall.

Salt and Straw Disney Springs also present guests with four other ice cream flavors in July for the Berries Berries Berries series. Those are:

Birthday Cakes & Blackberries

Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero

GoNanas Strawberry Caramel Banana Bread

GoNanas Banana Blueberry Crumble (vegan option).

Salt and Straw will not disappoint you when looking for high-quality ice cream with unique flavor options. Sometimes, you must show some dining bravery based on the ingredients used. We feel it is worth your time. As always, eat like you mean it!