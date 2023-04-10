Sales Will Resume For Disneyland Resort Magic Keys on April 11







Disneyland fans I have good news for you. The Magic Key tiers will reopen for purchase starting tomorrow, April 11! All four tiers will be available for purchase, online only, starting at 9 AM PST.

Current pass holders can upgrade their passes at the theme park ticket booths.

I guess the “unfavorable attendance mix” is no longer so “unfavorable.”

Inspire Key – $1,599

Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when you use your pass for park admission.* Price and availability vary by date.

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads***

Up to 20% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 15% off select diningϯ

Standard theme park parking included (excluding blockout dates, at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area)** Believe Key – $1,099 Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when you use your pass for park admission.* Price and availability vary by date.

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads***

Up to 10% off select merchandise†

Up to 10% off select dining†

50% off standard theme park parking (excluding blockout dates, at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area)** Enchant Key – $699 Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 4 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when you use your pass for park admission.* Price and availability vary by date.

Up to 10% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 10% off select diningϯ

25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates** Imagine Key – $449 Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 2 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when you use your pass for park admission.* Price and availability vary by date.

Up to 10% off select merchandise†

Up to 10% off select dining†

25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates** After the sales reopened last time, only the most expensive, Inspire Key was still available for purchase (not counting renewals.) What do you think? Comment and let us know! Source: KTLA