Sales Will Resume For Disneyland Resort Magic Keys on April 11

Disneyland fans I have good news for you. The Magic Key tiers will reopen for purchase starting tomorrow, April 11! All four tiers will be available for purchase, online only, starting at 9 AM PST.
Current pass holders can upgrade their passes at the theme park ticket booths.
I guess the “unfavorable attendance mix” is no longer so “unfavorable.”
Inspire Key – $1,599
- Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions
- Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time****
- 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when you use your pass for park admission.* Price and availability vary by date.
- Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads***
- Up to 20% off select merchandiseϯ
- Up to 15% off select diningϯ
- Standard theme park parking included (excluding blockout dates, at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area)**
Believe Key – $1,099
- Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions
- Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time****
- 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when you use your pass for park admission.* Price and availability vary by date.
- Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads***
- Up to 10% off select merchandise†
- Up to 10% off select dining†
- 50% off standard theme park parking (excluding blockout dates, at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area)**
Enchant Key – $699
- Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions
- Hold up to 4 theme park reservations at a time****
- 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when you use your pass for park admission.* Price and availability vary by date.
- Up to 10% off select merchandiseϯ
- Up to 10% off select diningϯ
- 25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates**
Imagine Key – $449
- Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions
- Hold up to 2 theme park reservations at a time****
- 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when you use your pass for park admission.* Price and availability vary by date.
- Up to 10% off select merchandise†
- Up to 10% off select dining†
- 25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates**
After the sales reopened last time, only the most expensive, Inspire Key was still available for purchase (not counting renewals.)
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: KTLA
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.