Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Disclaimer is Hilariously Blunt







Yesterday, Marvel announced that advanced ticket sales had started for Deadpool & Wolverine. With that came a short new clip for the movie. Hidden within said footage was supposedly a QR code that took you to Ryan Reynolds’ YouTube channel.

The 38-second video from the film’s star was, in fact, a disclaimer regarding the content of the new Disney movie. Reynolds holds no punches regarding what you should expect from Deadpool & Wolverine.

In case the video goes dark, we’ve put a transcript of the “disclaimer” below.

“Many of you are very excited, but we should set the table correctly. This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which (if you haven’t figured it out yet) is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie.

So, sit back, relax, and let us lower your IQ and raise your heart rate while we travel to a vapid dreamland—a place where grown men and grown women walk around in tights and act like it’s not a giant cultural cry for help. This. Is. Cinema.“

That is 100% what I expect from Deadpool 3ish. The MCU has entered a state where parodying series is far more entertaining than the last four years of movies. There’s no way that Reynolds wouldn’t take full advantage of that as the setting for the ultimate comic book team-up.

Will it save the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Doubtful. It’ll probably make a good chunk of change, but the stars of this movie are from the FOX era, which is long dead. Captain Marvel and the Young Avengers aren’t going to draw in the crowds.

[Source: YouTube]