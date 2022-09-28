Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Explain How Wolverine Isn’t Dead After ‘Logan’

In yet another ‘Deadpool 3’ social media teaser Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman post a short clip explaining how Logan / Wolverine isn’t dead after the ‘Logan’ film and what happens in this film. Of course it’s mostly a joke because they aren’t allowed to tell us anything.

Oh and Wolverine is alive because this film takes place before he died in ‘Logan’ that is set in 2029.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

The video says:

Ryan Reynolds – “Hi”

Hugh Jackman – “Hi. How are you?”

RR – “You have questions?”

HJ- “Yes. I had a lot of questions. I’m sure you had a lot of questions, but rest assured, we’re going to answer them right now.

Like, for example, how is Wolverine alive? After ‘Logan.‘

RR- “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that. What actually happens in our film is these two f*cking guys..”

Then Wham’s ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ starts playing over what they are saying while the two actors “discuss” and “act out” parts of the film.

The part that you can make out before they turn up the music is:

RR – “..these two f*ucking guys get out there, and he’s like Rawr! and I’m like Doh! And I’m chasing him all over the place..” then the music takes over and the regular audio seems to be cut.

When the music stops they continue:

RR – “Thank you, Kevin Feige!”

HJ – “Love you, Kevin Feige! Thank you, MCU!”

I’m sure is someone reads lips they will understand what is being said and it is all likely nothing too spoiler filled.

