runDisney Princess Half Marathon 2024 Designs and Princesses Revealed







Registration hasn’t opened up for the runDisney Princess Half Marathon 2024, but we do have a look at the princess theme for each event and the art!

Club runDisney Gold and Platinum Registration begins June 13, 2023.

General registration for the event will begin on Friday, June 20, at 10 AM EST. Virtual Event registration begins on June 23 at 10 AM EST.

I can not recommend these events enough. I love them, and even if you aren’t the fastest runner/ walker, you can participate in the 5k. It’s very family-friendly, and everyone is so supportive! Try it at least once.

If you can’t get to the parks, no problem, just participate virtually, which I do often.

Disney is going animated Ariel for the 5K

The event will take place on February 23, 2024, with a start time of 5:00 AM EST.

Pricing will be determined by booking time:

June 20, 2023 – December 11, 2023: $107.99

Beginning December 12, 2023: $117.99

Virtual Event price – $80

“Make a splash in “Part of Your World” during Ariel’s 5K! Merfolk and land-dwellers unite in this fin-tastic race! When you can dash past the finish line, you’ll snag a beautiful medal that’ll get you beaming—and bragging. No matter how you cruise—legs, wheels, or even fins—this event honors your grit and determination to get where you want to go.”

3.1-mile Course Through Walt Disney World Resort

An Array of Disney Character Sightings and Entertainment Throughout the Race

Rapunzel is the princess representing the 10K

The event will be held on February 24, 2024 with a start time of 5 AM EST.

Registration fee varies based on the date of purchase:

June 20, 2023 – December 11, 2023: $150.99

Beginning December 12, 2023: $160.99

Virtual Event Price is $95

“It’s time to let down your hair and race to new heights with Rapunzel in this “Tangled Up” 10K event. Celebrate what makes life so special—family, friends, and the freedom to be who you are. Your handsome prince of a reward? A medal like no other.”

6.2 mile Course Through Walt Disney World Resort

An Array of Disney Character Sightings and Entertainment Throughout the Race

This event will be held on February 25, 2024 with a start time of 5 AM EST.

Registration fee varies based on the date of purchase:

June 20, 2023 – December 11, 2023: $232.00

Beginning December 12, 2023: $242.00

Virtual Event price is $115

“Get your gumbo on and hop into Tiana’s Almost There Half Marathon, where you can chase dreams and savor every step on a course flavored with music and magic. And the medal you’ll earn is as beautiful as Tiana’s beloved beignets.“

13.1-mile Course Through Walt Disney World Resort

An Array of Disney Character Sightings and Entertainment Throughout the Race

Elsa and Anna are the princesses showcased for the Fairytale Challenge

This medal is for those who participated and completed the 10K and Half Marathon.

Registration fee varies based on the date of purchase:

June 20, 2023 – December 11, 2023: $389.00

Beginning December 12, 2023: $399.00

Virtual event pricing is $248

“Embrace the frosty thrill of the Disney Fairytale Challenge with Anna & Elsa! Conquer all races in this cool competition and earn a prestigious Queens’ royal medal. This icy accolade showcases Anna and Elsa in their adventurous outfits and regal ensembles. Do “The Next Right Thing” and sign up today!”

10K and Half Marathon Courses Through Walt Disney World Resort, Totaling 19.3 Miles

An Array of Disney Character Sightings and Entertainment Throughout the Race

What do you think? Comment and let us know!