runDisney Announces New Holiday Virtual Event ’12Ks of Christmas’







It’s Halfway to the Holidays on the Disney Parks Blog and today we have an announcement related to runDisney! This holiday season runDisney will be offering a new virtual event called the 12Ks of Christmas!

This is the first-of-its-kind virtual event for runDisney. There will be three 4K events and a challenge for the holidays.

Since it’s a virtual event, you can do it at your own pace, in your own town.

Disney has not revealed any more information yet but they will be over the summer on runDisney.com. Registration will open up on July 25, 2023!

I’m so excited! I love participating in the runDisney events, especially the virtual ones, as I’m usually too busy to get to the in-person events!

It’s smart for Disney as they don’t have to have an in-person event but can still cash in on participants. Lately, rumors seemingly indicate more events like this or special ticketed events to try to push more revenue for the company. Very smart.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog