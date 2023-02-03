





Disney has posted the race pricing for the runDisney Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, returning to Disneyland next January 12-14, 2024. Registration for the event will open at 7AM PST / 10AM EST, February 14, 2023 for the general public and February 7th for Club runDisney Gold and Platinum members!

Another interesting point is the pricing on these events. There is a discounted price for purchasing in-person races early.

Here are the prices:

Disneyland 5K – January 12, 2024

“Proof of time is not required for the 5K and 10K races. You will select your anticipated pace per mile when you register. Starting placement is based on your anticipated pace per mile and start group capacities.”

February 14, 2023 – July 17, 2023: $108.99

July 18, 2023 – January 3, 2024: $118.99

Disneyland 10K – January 13, 2024

“Proof of time is not required for the 5K and 10K races. You will select your anticipated pace per mile when you register. Starting placement is based on your anticipated pace per mile and start group capacities.”

February 14 – July 17, 2023: $148.99

July 18 – January 3, 2024: $159.00

Disneyland Half Marathon – January 14, 2024

February 14 – July 17, 2023: $234.99

July 18 – January 3, 2024: $244.99

Dumbo Double Dare Challenge – January 13 – January 14, 2024

Complete both the Disneyland 10K and Disneyland Half Marathon races.

February 14 – July 17, 2023: $389.00

July 18 – January 3, 2024: $409.00

Kids Races – January 13, 2024

Kids races are $35.

runDisney Kids Races are open to children up to age 9. Kids Races will be broken down into the following age groups:

Ages 0-1

Ages 1-3

Ages 4-6

Ages 7-9

Registration for the virtual races begin on January 17, 2023 at 7AM PST/ 10AM EST.

5K – January 12, 2024

This race will cost $85

10K – January 13, 2024

This race will cost $106

Half Marathon – January 14, 2024

This race will cost $126

Challenge – January 13-14, 2024

The 10k/Half Marathon challenge will cost $270.

Many of us are really excited about the return of the Disneyland races! I personally plan on signing up for virtual events.

If you participate in two 10k or higher races at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, in the same calendar year, you are eligible for the Coast to Coast Race Challenge!

“Beginning in 2024, complete any 10-mile race––or longer––at both Walt Disney World® Resort and the Disneyland® Resort in the same calendar year and receive a runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal!”

There are two ways to do this:

Track One

“Complete the Half Marathon during the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend and at least one of the following: 2024 Walt Disney World Half Marathon

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Multi-event challenges (Dumbo Double Dare, Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge and Dopey Challenge) will also count towards your qualification for the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal.” Track Two “Complete the Half Marathon during the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, plus any qualifying event at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024, including: Disney Princess Half Marathon or Disney Fairy Tale Challenge

runDisney Springtime Surprise 10-Miler or runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon or Disney Two Course Challenge“

What do you think? Comment and let us know!