Rumors Say Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Was Fighting With Bob Iger Before Stepping Down

Previously it was announced that Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy would be stepping down from her position effective July 1st for a family medical leave. Kevin Lansberry, EVP and CFO of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, would step into her role until another CFO could be secured.
The Wall Street Journal sources say that the sudden announcement surprised many of McCarthy’s co-workers. While McCarthy herself had breast cancer back in 2000 and 2015, and her husband has been placed in a healthcare facility for his ailments, many didn’t expect her to leave so soon. Hopefully, her cancer has not returned.
Those sources also tell the Wall Street Journal that there were “clashes” between the CFO and Bob Iger and other top executives. The “King-Killer,” as some sites were calling her, has been removed.
McCarthy is also rumored to be the one to convince Bob Chapek to fire Peter Rice and replace him with Dana Walden. (This is like a soap opera.)
Before Bob Iger’s return, many sources credited Christine McCarthy for going to the then Chairman of the Board, Susan Arnold, along with other executives who fought to remove Bob Chapek.
However, the return of Iger could have led to her leaving the company if the rumors are true.
According to the Wall Street Journal, McCarthy clashed with returning CEO Bob Iger over the restructuring and was unafraid to do so.
What do you think? Comment and let us know.
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.