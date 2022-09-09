Rumored Marvel Casting Announcements For The D23 Expo

For months many have speculated who would be cast for upcoming Marvel projects in Phase 5 and beyond. Speculation has been all over the place, especially in regards to the Fantastic Four, but here are the most likely announcements according to Marvel insiders.

According to Emmet Kennedy we are likely going to see the following casting announcements at the D23 Marvel panel:

I’m reliably informed that Marvel Studios have signed epic talent for Phase 5 John Boyega

Henry Cavill

Jodie Comer

Daisy Edgar-Jones

John Krasinski

Giancarlo Esposito

Denzel Washington To be announced (with some on stage) by Feige at #D23Expo2022 #FantasticFour #SheHulk #XMen pic.twitter.com/qZ1hI6DBqf — Emmet Kennedy (@RadioEmmet) September 2, 2022

Some of these have been rumored for awhile now. While others not so much. Henry Cavill meeting with Marvel executives was rumored more than a year ago by HypeBeast. Back in May Digital Spy reported rumors that John Boyega was in talks with Marvel. CinemaBlend was speculating on possible Marvel roles for Daisy Edgar Jones back in April.

A lot of these rumored announcements are not really surprising. We still don’t know what characters these actors will play, except for maybe John Krasinski, who will likely be Reed Richards/ Mister Fantastic.

The best speculation at this point seems to favor Jodie Comer to play Sue Storm / The Invisible Woman in the Fantastic Four film, but others have thought it could be Daisy Edgar-Jones. Henry Cavill is said to have been cast in a Loki Season 2 role.

Other Marvel announcements expected to be made according to Updates4Marvel:

All of these sound very plausible. Many think a solo ‘Scarlet Witch’ movie could also be announced. Since we didn’t get a lot of Disney+ announcements today I’m thinking they are saving those for the D23 Expo as well.

It is going to be an exciting event no matter what. So keep checking back for more news and to see how many of these rumors prove true!

