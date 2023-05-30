Rumored Casting For Upcoming Fantastic Four Film Spreading Around the Internet







Casting rumors have been swirling for the upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ film. Now some of the rumors have been reported by different sources. Of course, this is all still speculation as nothing has been officially confirmed, but given that it’s coming from multiple people, it could be the case.

One of the sources many are citing is MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter. When I mention that rumors have come from multiple people, this account was one many have noted.

Who is reportedly being cast?

Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic

While many people wanted John Krasinski to play the character again in this film, the rumors have Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) as the team’s new leader. This rumor has been around for a while, so it’s not surprising.

Sue Storm / The Invisible Woman

The rumors have Sue being played by Barbie and Harley Quinn actress Margo Robbie.

Johnny Storm / The Human Torch

This one I had not heard before. Rumor has it actor Paul Mescal will be playing Sue’s brother Johnny.

Benn Grimm / The Thing

I have heard the rumors about Daveed Diggs (Sebastian the crab) being up for The Thing before, but it looks like he may indeed be playing the character.

Again this is all rumor until confirmed by Marvel.

A new Fantastic Four cast will make the fourth group to take on these roles for the big screen.

While we are familiar with the two films from 2005 and 2007 starring loan Grufford, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis, and the more recent version with younger actors in 2015. However, there was another film made in 1994, but it was never released. They even wore more comic-accurate suits, and those that have seen it said it was the closest to the comic.

The 2005 and 2007 films are most likely the ones people remember more, as the 2015 film did not do very well. The 1994 film is infamous and was never meant to be released. The cast and crew didn’t know, but it was allegedly just a stunt to keep the rights in play.

What do you think about the casting rumors for the new film? Do you think they are good choices or not?

Comment and let us know!