Rumor: Universal Orlando Could Replace Simpson Springfield Area With Pokémon?







A new rumor indicates that Universal Orlando maybe replacing the Simpsons Ride and the entire Springfield area when their deal for the IP is up. According to some sources that deal may expire in 2028. However, Universal could shut it down early and convert it into something else.

What could it become?

One rumor indicates that the Springfield area could shut down ahead of 2028 with its two attractions, The Simpsons Ride and Kang and Kodo’s Twirl ‘n Hurl. The area would then be rethemed to Pokémon.

Pokémon coming to Universal is not a new rumor.

Previously, rumors swirled about the pocket monsters coming to Epic Universe in the first phase or as expansions to the Nintendo Land area.

Other rumors had a Pokemon attraction replacing “The Amazing Adventures Of Spider-Man” at Universal Studios Florida. Then Universal Studios Japan closed its Spider-Man attraction, and many think it will be replaced with a Pokémon attraction.

Now Pokémon is rumored to replace Springfield

According to Theme Park Tourist, Universal could replace Springfield and the Simpsons with the popular Pokémon brand.

“So what could be replacing Springfriend? While nothing is confirmed, Universal is reportedly considering building a Pokémon-themed area here, with a cloned version of the dark ride that is currently planned to replace the now-closed Spider-Man ride Universal Studios Japan anchoring the land, as well as interactive areas where guests can catch their own Pokémon.” – Theme Park Tourist

Of course, this is all rumor, and nothing has been confirmed. Given the number of rumors involving Pokémon, it seems likely that they could appear in the United States. They are already featured in Universal Studios Japan.

If they do show up, Disney may be worse off than originally thought. Universal Orlando would have Super Mario, Donkey Kong, and Pokémon, which would definitely give Mickey and Friends more competition.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Theme Park Tourist