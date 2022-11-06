RUMOR: Topher Grace And Dane DeHaan To Return To Spider-Verse

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



SONY’s 2021 hot Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive success. Bringing together three generations of Spider-Men in a celebration of the character’s cinematic history was pure genius. Not only was it SONY’s most successful film of all time, but it is also currently Number 6 on the highest grossing films of all time with $1.9 Billion worldwide.







Now with SONY pretty much free from their partnership with Marvel and Disney they can now pursue their vision to create their own Spider-Verse. So far the two Venom films have been successful while their one outing Morbius was a massive disappointment. On the horizon we have the Kraven the Hunter film as well as El Muerto. But one other film in the works is Madame Web.







The Madame Web film will follow the Julia Carpenter version of the character and will star Dakota Johnson as the titular hero. However a recent rumor suggests that some familiar faces will be joining the adventure.



According to Twitter user @Spider_Culture, a user known for leaking Spider-Man related content, has just shared a rumor about two villains film past films suiting up once more:





RUMOR:



Take with a grain of salt



Green Goblin from TASM 2 and Venom from Spider-Man 3 could return in #MadameWeb. pic.twitter.com/XdUUEIwMpC — Spider Culture 🎄🕸 (@Spider_Culture) November 1, 2022

If true this would be a very interesting decision. Both Topher Grace’s depiction of Eddie Brock/Venom in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 and Dane DeHaan’s portrayal of Harry Osborn/Green Goblin in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 were met with disappointment from a lot of the fandom.







However they were two villains from the previous films who did not appear in No Way Home. The only way this could make sense is if the film takes place during the events of No Way Home; So while the Spider-Men are taking on their five villains she handles the rest. But again, it’s all rumor.







If bringing in past Spider-Man villains worked for No Way Home perhaps SONY thinks it may help Madame Web‘s box office chances. Hopefully they know what they’re doing.



What do you think? Do you want to see these two return?



Source: Fandom Wire