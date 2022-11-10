RUMOR: Tom Holland Signs New Deal With Marvel & SONY

Ever since he made his first appearance in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War as the latest incarnation of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Tom Holland has become a household name. He has since appeared multiple times as the teenage wall crawler and has starred in various other films.







His last appearance in the world of Marvel was last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which saw him team up with his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and making almost $2 Billion worldwide at the box office.



Shortly after the film’s release he stated that he planned on taking a break form acting and potentially starting a family with his girlfriend Zendaya. Since then many fans have been left wondering if and/or when he might once again put on the red spandex and swing across New York City.



According to the @Spider_Leaks Twitter account, a page dedicated to Spider-Man related leaks, stated that Tom Holland had secretly signed a new deal with both Marvel and SONY to return as Spider-Man.

Tom Holland has reportedly signed a new deal regarding Spider-Man

Another supposed leaker @GoodCBMtakes on Twitter claimed to have details regarding the new deal and what films he will appear in. They also stated that neither Zendaya or Jacob Batalon have signed anything (yet) so it isn’t known if they will return to the series after the memory wipe from No Way Home:

The deatils of Tom Hollands new Spider-Man Deal:



Daredevil: Born Again

Spider-Man 4

The Kang Dynasty

Secret Wars

Spider-Man 5

Spider-Man 6



Zendaya and Jacob have not signed anything yet.

Aside from this it was also recently reported that Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man will make an appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man: Actors the Spider-Verse film(s). If that turns out to be true then this may have a chance at happening as well.



No deals have been publicly announced though, so they may be wanting to keep this quiet until a certain date as Marvel apparently really likes keeping Spider-Man secrets.



What do you think? Do you want to see Tom Holland return? Or would you prefer he retire and someone else take on the role?



