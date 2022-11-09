RUMOR: Tom Holland & PS4 Spider-Man To Appear In ‘Across The Spider-Verse’

The upcoming sequel to the highly praised 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has many fans wondering what other versions of the web slinger we may see. We know for a fact that Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac) will play an important role.







Miles Moralis is set to venture across the multiverse and come across various other Spider-Men and Spider-Women on his journey. Some of the confirmed inter-dimensional heroes include Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Hobart Brown aka Spider-Punk and Takuya Yamashiro aka the Japanese Spider-Man from the 1978 live-action series with more names likely to appear.



However it appears that we may be seeing a few more faces in the film(s), faces that honestly were not ones many were expecting to see.







According to the fan site Cosmic Circus it appears that both Tom Holland from his successful outing as the live-action Spider-Man in the MCU and the Spider-Man from the Insomniac Games developed title for PlayStation 4 will also be making some sort of appearance.







The site claims that they were told by a source that one of the Spider-Men appearing in the film will be the same Spider-Man from the MCU, but aren’t sure if Tom Holland will voice him. They also said that the Yuri Lowenthal/John Bunbniak version of the character would be appearing as well. It is unknown if he will resemble his original PS4 look or the controversial PS5 redesign.



It does seem a bit odd to connect both their animated and live-action Spider-Man properties together. But hey, anything can happen in the multiverse right?



Part One of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release in June 3rd, 2023 with Part Two set for a March 29th, 2024 release date.



[Source: Cosmic Circus]



