RUMOR: The Phantom Menace PS1 Coming To Modern Consoles

In recent years, a number of Star Wars video games have been receiving some re-release on modern consoles. Games like Knights of the Old Republic, Republic Commando, Jedi Knight, and The Force Unleashed. Some of them are ports, while others are full remasters with visual improvements. Now, it appears that a rather odd and forgotten game from the iconic franchise will be seeing a return as well.







The game in question is the original PlayStation movie tie-in game for 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Releasing around the same time as the film, the game takes players through the events of the film, albeit with added story bits not seen in the film to add more length to the game. The player can assume the role of Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, or Captain Panaka, depending on the mission. There was a version made for Windows as well.



The report that this game is being ported to new systems was due to a Taiwanese rating board showing that it has been rated for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and is most likely for their PlayStation Plus Classics line. This looks to be a PlayStation-only port as there is no sign of an Xbox or Nintendo port listed.







It is unknown whether any other original PlayStation Star Wars games will be added in the future. Other games include Star Wars: Jedi Power Battles, Star Wars: Demolition, Star Wars: Dark Forces, Star Wars: Rebel Assault II and Star Wars: Masters of Teräs Käsi.



