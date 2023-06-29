RUMOR: The Marvels Post-Credit Scene Teases Young Avengers







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The upcoming MCU film The Marvels is the second installment of the Captain Marvel series starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka the titular Captain Marvel. The film also brings together Teyonah Paris as Monica Rambeau aka Photon from the WandaVision series as Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel from the Ms. Marvel mini series.







The film is set to be a team-up between the three female Marvel characters who have all been tied to the Captain Marvel/Ms. Marvel title as Monica Raqmbeau was originally the first female Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers was originally Ms. Marvel before becoming “Captain.” The only character missing is Jean Grey due to her original “Marvel Girl” name.







But it appears that Kamala Khan won’t just be appearing in this team-up film as a recent report suggests she is being set up for another crossover. According to a rumor via CanWeGetToast, the description of the post-credit scene for the upcoming film has been “leaked”. The scene will feature Kamala Khan meeting Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop from the Hawkeye mini-series. They will also apparently name-drop Kathryn Netwon’s Cassie Lang.







The whole scene is said to possibly set up a Young Avengers movie or series. In addition to these three other possible members include Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, Elijah Richardson’s Eli Bradley, aka Patriot, and Skarr (who made a brief appearance in the She-Hulk mini-series).



With the original lineup of the 2012 Avengers seemingly done with the MCU (at least for a while) Marvel will be looking to not only have a new lineup of Avengers but also set up the “next generation” for Phases seven and beyond.



While it is completely possible that we could see a series for Disney+ we need to see how well Phases 5 and 6 do before we see anything like that.





Source: GameRant