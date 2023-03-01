RUMOR: The Marvels Delayed Due To Poor Test Screenings







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The Marvels has revived multiple delays over the course of its production. The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel was originally meant to release November 11th, 2022 but got pushed back to Summer of 2023 and is now set for November 10th of this year.







The Marvel cinematic Universe has recently had a number of shifts when it comes to their release schedule as Phase 4 of the MCU felt rather crowded and now Phase 5 will be more spread out.



But according to well known insider, Grace Rudolph, the reason The Marvel’s was moved from June to November was more to do with how badly the film was doing with test audiences and are attempting last minute reshoots to save it.







She stated:

“The Marvels was pushed from Summer to Winter due to poor audience test scores so Marvel wants to do yet another round of reshoots to avoid, well, another round of this kind of mess.“



“I mean everyone loves Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, and Michelle Pfeiffer but with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani that could be a Star Wars level bloodbath of toxicity, and hopefully not only does Disney Marvel not want that for themselves but they don’t want to do that to their actors.“

“So while Disney Marvel refuses to admit defeat publicly; Totally understandable, never let them see you sweat. I think behind closed doors, it’s a downright sauna considering the huge scheduling changes that have been made so abruptly.“

Marvel is looking like they aren’t as invincible as they used to be. The recent Ant-Man film had one of the biggest second weekend box office drops in cinema history. If this keeps up the MCU might be in trouble gaining into Phase 6. This isn’t the big start this Phase of Marvel was looking for.



Source: Cosmic Book News