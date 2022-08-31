RUMOR: Taika Waititi OUT as Thor 5 Director, Won’t Return After Thor 4 Box Office Disappointment

Thor: Love & Thunder was a disappointment at the box office, and it would appear that director Taika Waititi won’t be returning for Thor 5.

According to reports, Waititi himself made the decision not to return to Thor, and is not being pushed out by Disney. His reasoning is that he allegedly feels the “jokey” version of the God of Thunder has been played out and it’s time to move on (to turn Star Wars into a comedy?)

Please keep in mind this is a rumor, but according to Giant Freakin’ Robot, their sources have been reliable in the past.

Taika Waititi feels he cannot pull out the same bag of tricks for Thor 5. Honestly, it is very understandable that he would not want to go back to the same Asgardian well another time. After breaking through to the mainstream in a big way with the third Thor movie, he won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the dark World War II comedy Jojo Rabbit, directed an acclaimed episode of and performed in the hit Star Wars show The Mandalorian, co-created the universally praised FX series Reservation Dogs, and starred as the legendary pirate Blackbeard in the HBO series Our Flag Means Death. In other words, Taika Waititi has a lot on his plate without worrying about returning to diminishing returns for Thor 5.

Thankfully, Waititi most likely isn’t directing the live-action version of the anime Akira, which is a 180 from his usual light-hearted, comedic takes.

[Source: Giant Freakin’ Robot]