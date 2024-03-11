RUMOR: Seth Rogen To Develop R-Rated Animated Venom Film







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



SONY is currently having major trouble when it comes to their plans for a live-action cinematic universe themed after the various side characters in the Spider-Man universe. Now, they appear to be betting their future on Miles Morales, both as a live-action film and expanding their animated universe.







Not only is SONY working on the now-delayed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse film, but a new report suggests that SONY is planning an animated Venom project with Seth Rogan at the helm.



The report comes to us from sources at Giant Freaking Robot, claiming that Seth Rogen is currently writing an R-Rated animated Venom film that may or may not have a connection to the animated Spider-Verse films. This film will be completely separate from the live-action Venom films starring Tom Hardy which already has a third film in production.







Seth Rogen has a rather mixed history when it comes to animation. While his 2023 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film may have done well, his 2016 film Sausage Party had multiple controversies, including poor treatment of its animators. And let’s not forget his disastrous 2021 animated series Santa Inc., which both critics and audiences panned.



While it may seem surprising to do an R-rated animated film, several studios are currently developing more mature animated productions such as Fixed by SONY & Warner Bros. Discovery and Illumination launching their new Moonlight label aimed at adult audiences.







Not to mention, if the film is indeed Rated R, it may give fans the more dark and gory Venom film that they were expecting with the live-action films. But we will have to wait and see.



