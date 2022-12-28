RUMOR: Sequel To Marvel’s Eternals In Early Development

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Marvel’s 2021 film The Eternals was seen as little more than a blip on the radar as it currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for an MCU film at 47%. Not to mention its box office fell below expectations making only $402 Million on a $200 Million budget.







The poor performance is perhaps even more embarrassing since one month later saw the release of the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that went on to gross $1.9 Billion worldwide on a $200 Million budget.



Marvel seemed to want to push the Eternals as Marvel’s next big faction. Not just on film, but also in the comics with their Judgement Day storyline which saw them in a 3-way war with the X-Men and Avengers. Somewhat similar to when Marvel tried to push the Inhumans as a big faction a few years prior.







Despite the poor reception of the first film it appears that a follow-up could be in the works. According to @UPDATESETERNALS on Twitter the agency representing actor Don Lee aka Ma Dong-seok (Who played Gilgamesh) stated that ‘Eternals 2’ is in the actor’s list of upcoming projects:

Don Lee’s agency and management team has just put out a new statement showcasing the actors upcoming projects in the next few years with ‘#ETERNALS 2’ listed on the list of projects!



(Source: https://t.co/r3HsEFVbPz) pic.twitter.com/fdFbyFziJ9 — Eternals Updates (@UPDATESETERNALS) December 26, 2022

The rough translation of the statement:



“As the production of the drama Hive has become unclear, many works are being discussed to capture Ma Dong-seok, such as many movies and dramas scheduled for production next year. Currently Dong-seok is filming Criminal City 4 with Holy Night: Demon Hunters, Wilderness and Crime City 3 about to be released with Eternals 2 and other global projects also planned to be produced.“



Somewhat odd that Dong-seok’s agency saying that he will appear in the sequel since *spoilers* his character dies in the first film. But who knows, Marvel has brought countless characters back from the dead.



What do you think? Could Eternals 2 be in development for Phase 5 or Phase 6 of the MCU?



Source: comicbook.com