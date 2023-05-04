Rumor Says Marvel Is Hiring “More Expensive Writers” For Phase 5 To Rework Some Projects







While there is a writers’ strike in Hollywood, it seems that Disney / Marvel are trying to hire “better” writers for their Phase 5 projects. We’ve seen quality and audience drop off with Phase 4, and now the early Phase 5 projects aren’t looking like they will knock it out of the park either.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” did not perform well, and the box office predictions for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’ are dropping, but it is too early to definitively call that one. However, interest in “The Marvels” doesn’t seem strong either.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, Marvel and Disney are noticing and actively trying to turn the tide. Now they are hiring bigger writers to rework Phase 5 projects that haven’t moved too far yet.

The Direct posted what he said:

“If you have been paying attention in the last few weeks or months you would notice that Marvel has been spending a lot more money on writers. Just today, we saw the news that Nic Pizzolatto, they brought in as the new writer on ‘Blade.’ Just like Josh Friedman, the expensive ‘Sarah Connor Chronicles’ writer, he’s a big name writer in this town. They got him for ‘Fantastic Four.’ Lee Sung Jin, the ‘Beef’ creator, they just hired [for ‘Thunderbolts’].”

Wow! That’s three replacements on projects moving forward!

He continued to talk about how Marvel is going after proven “heavy hitter” writers.

“So pay attention guys, they are not going out to the newbie writers anymore. They are going out to some heavy hitters for writers, that’s the Marvel secret that no one has talked about yet. They are now paying for writers.”

Disney seems willing to pay for proven writers if it means reconnecting with audiences now if we can get better writers on Disney+ projects too.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!