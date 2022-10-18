RUMOR: Savannah Steyn To Play Young Ahsoka In Disney+ Series

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The upcoming Ahsoka series coming to Disney+ is perhaps one of the most anticipated shows of 2023. Not only is it a spin-off of the popular Mandalorian series, but also a show where a fan favorite character is front and center.





Next to characters like Padme Amidala, Princess Lea or Mara Jade, Ashoka Tano has become one of the most iconic and popular female Star Wars characters in the history of the franchise. The character was brought to live action by actress Rosario Dawson and has been embraced by the fans.



With her own series we will get to see more of her adventures post Return of the Jedi and see other characters from the Rebels series and perhaps even the original trilogy. Hopefully we will get to see more scenes of her interacting with Luke Skywalker.



But not only will we get to see her after the Original Trilogy, but perhaps we will see her during the Clone Wars era as well.







A new rumor via @TheFirstOriko on Twitter (The same individual who leaked the Skeleton Crew casting) has stated that newcomer actress Savannah Steyn (Laena Velaryon in House of the Dragon) will be cast as a teenage Ahsoka Tano via flashback sequences in the series:

House of the Dragon’s Savannah Steyn (Laena Velaryon) is rumored to be playing Ahsoka Tano in clone wars flashbacks for the Ahsoka series pic.twitter.com/VZT3uPaQ6C — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) October 12, 2022

Since actors Hayden Christiansen and Ewan McGregor both reprised their roles for the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series it isn’t unreasonable to think that flashbacks are possible. However, Hayden Christiansen definitely looked 20 years older.



Side note, it is still sad that Ahsoka’s original actress, Ashley Eckstein, has been sidelined for this series. Hopefully they can find a spot for her in some fashion.



What do you think? Are you open to seeing a teenage Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming Ashoka series?



Source: Epic Stream