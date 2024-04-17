RUMOR: Sam Raimi To Direct Fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man?







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home was seen as not only the third installment of a popular trilogy of Spider-Man films but also the celebration of two decades of Spider-Man in the cinema. Bringing together the worlds of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire was seen as a cinematic event on par with Avengers: Endgame.



Nearly three years later, SONY has been dropping the ball on nearly every Spider-Verse-related project, with massive flops such as Morbius and Madame Web. With SONY seemingly desperate to hang on to the Spider-Man license, they know they need the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film to be on equal footing with the previous film.







One of the rumored plots for the project would be a direct follow-up with both Garfield and Maguire returning, while Kevin Feige wants to start fresh. There have even been rumors of a fourth Maguire film or even a third Garfield film to bring closure to those two universes, as neither was given proper closure.



Now, in a recent report via Jordan Ruimy from World of Reel, it is believed that director Sam Raimi, director of the previous three Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is being eyed to direct the fourth installment of the Tom Holland series.



“Here’s a big update that I’m sure will be greeted with open arms. This morning, I was told that Sam Raimi is now in contention to direct ‘Spider Man 4.’ That’s right, Raimi, who directed the first three original Spideys, back in the aughts, is in the running.“







If true, this means that SONY may be trying to recapture the feel of his original Spider-Man films with this upcoming project. It is also mentioned that John Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man films and showrunner of The Mandalorian, is also being considered. We will have to wait for an official announcement if this comes to fruition.



What do you think? Would Sam Raimi be an excellent choice to direct a fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film? Would you want to see it? Let us know.



Source: World of Reel