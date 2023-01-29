RUMOR: Ryan Gosling To Play Sentry In Fantastic Four Reboot







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPROT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN FO SALT.



Ever since Disney and Marvel Studios acquired the film rights to the Fantastic Four though the merger with 20th Century Fox fans have been going crazy over what an MCU version of the classic super hero family would be like.







Famously Fox produced the duology of Fantastic Four films. The first being in 2005 with its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, in 2007. Both films, despite having a nostalgic factor for kids in the 2000s, weren’t the best super hero films at the time. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series and Christopher Nolan’s Batman series were seen as the big names back then pre-MCU.







But of course the 2015 dark and gritty reboot, sometimes called “Fant4stic”, made by Fox just to keep the film rights was a critical and financial failure.







Now that we got our first glimpse of them in the MCU via 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where fan favorite choice John Krasinski played a version of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic. Though it is debated if he will return for the planned reboot currently set for early 2025.







But, it appears that we may have a hint in the direction the new film may be going. According to a new rumor via The Hot Mic Podcast insider Jeff Sneider stated the following:



“Then there’s the rumor of Ryan Gosling playing Sentry in the MCU. People tell me he’s like a Superman-kind of character. I haven’t heard anything like that, obviously. I’d heard some Gosling Fantastic Four stuff.“







Gosling had previously been rumored to join the MCU but for the Thunderbolts movie. Other rumors suggested that he would play Hyperion from Squadron Supreme.



While it is interesting to hear that we may see Sentry in this new film it is odd that we hear about him before any of the other iconic key characters. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.



What do you think? Would Gosling make a good Sentry?



